10 Financial Tips For Busy Women

When you’re a busy woman, finances can slip into the background. After all, you have so many other things to do, so why would you sit down and go through your bank statements, trying to find out where all of last month’s wages actually went? However, you could benefit greatly from doing so – we’re talking going on that vacation with your savings – and it doesn’t have to be as difficult as you think.

We’ve noted down 10 financial tips for the busy women amongst us, that could give your bank account some much needed TLC.

#1: Make your coffee at home

As any busy woman will tell you, most of our days run on coffee, and the bill can soon stack up. It may seem like a small cost at the time, but if you’re buying a Starbucks coffee a few times a day, every day, you could easily be blowing hundreds a month. Get a reusable flask, and try to make your coffee in the morning, before you head out and take on the world. You’ll be glad that you did this when you see your bank account later on.

#2: Avoid eating out a lot

When you’re super busy, you’re also more prone to swing by a restaurant of an evening, especially if you live in the city. It’s just a lot easier to do this, right? However, if you’re always splashing out to have dinner or lunch in a restaurant, you’re going to be paying out a lot over the course of a year. You should allow yourself some treats, of course, but going out for dinner every single day shouldn’t be one of them!

#3: Shop savvy

If you’re struggling for time, you’re also prone to just picking up the item that you want in a store, and paying above the odds for it. Whilst you have no other choice than to do this sometimes, the truth is that you could probably get it much cheaper on sites like Amazon and eBay, so it’s always good to look around first. A quick scroll on your phone won’t take too much time, but it will benefit you greatly.

#4: Check your credit card rates

Every so often, it’s a good idea to check what your credit card rates are, and whether you could get a better one elsewhere. It may seem like a minor difference, but think about how much you would save over a year or two if you just switched it over. Interest rates are ever-changing, so try to look into the best account once a month or so, to make sure that you’re not being screwed over with high rates.

#5: Pay out for the necessities

When you’re trying to save cash, you will cut corners wherever you can. Whilst this is a natural thing to do, you need to be clever about this. Cutting out your extras cover on your health insurance may seem like a good idea now, but think about how much you’ll have to pay out in the event that anything happens to your health. Pay out for necessities like this, but look around for the best offers on the market.

#6: Look for free events on the weekend

When the weekend comes around, you want to go out and enjoy yourself, particularly because of how hard you’ve been working all week. And who can blame you? However, looking into free events is a great idea, because you still get to fill your weekends with culture and fun, without making a huge dent in your bank account. Even a picnic in the park with friends on a sunny day can be a great (cheap) weekend option!

#7: Use coupons and discount codes

Again, when you’re online shopping, you probably don’t have time to look through loads of coupons, to see whether anything applies to your basket. Whilst you may think that this is the case, Googling ‘discount codes for X store’ could help you to save up to 25% on what you’re looking for, so it’s definitely worthwhile. Look out for specific offers and use a discount code plugin if you’re struggling for time.

#8: Shop at night

OK, we know what you’re thinking. Why would you hit the supermarket at 10pm? However, whilst it sounds like an old wives tale, it is very much the truth that they reduce items at supermarkets in the evening, as they will be going out of date the next day. These foods are still fine to eat, and they’re really cheap, so why not see what you can get for your lunch tomorrow, without paying over the odds?

#9: Reassess your bill providers

One of your biggest outgoings will undoubtedly be your bills, and this may be something that you’re paying out more than you need to for, too. Visit a comparison website to see whether you could save here, or just shop around and get some different quotes. It could reduce your monthly outgoings dramatically, so it’s certainly worth having a look at the current rates; which, just like credit cards, are ever-changing!

#10: Share accounts on sites like Netflix

Sure, you’re a busy woman, but you still want to chill out and watch Netflix on Sunday mornings, and who can blame you? However, if you sign up for this with some of your friends (but quick!) instead of going solo when you purchase the account, then you’ll be paying out a minimal amount for it, which is good news for you all. Yes, it seems a little strange just to save a few dollars, but everybody will be happy to do so!

So…

If you’re a busy woman, then it’s a good idea to keep these financial tips in mind. Sure, you don’t always have to be stressing out about your bank account and your spending, and you don’t have to spend days looking through your receipts. However, being a little more savvy with your money will give you big savings in the long-run, and you’ll be able to afford that vacation, too. Ideal, huh?