If you’re on the first date with a girl, you want to make sure it’s memorable in the best way possible. First dates can go in one of two ways—either the two of you get along so well that you want to see each other again, or the experience makes both of you want to never talk to each other again. A little pre-date planning and thought will help ensure your first date goes well and turns into a second date (and third, and fourth…). Here are 10 flirtatious questions to ask a girl on the first date. Keep reading for more…

1) Did an angel send you here?

You’ve probably heard that men shouldn’t be asking women if they are an angel. It may be trite and cliché, but it is effective. Use it only if you’re looking for something serious. Just make sure she knows that you aren’t asking her if she believes in angels. Also, don’t ask her if she thinks you are one… at least not yet! That just might scare her off. Use your judgment, but don’t let it come off as though you believe yourself to be some sort of angel sent from heaven above!

2) Are you currently seeing anyone?

If you’re interested in someone, it’s important that she know about any other relationships. This will help her avoid feeling like she’s competing with another woman and gives her more information about your romantic situation. If she’s seeing someone else, tell her how you feel and why you were attracted to her; don’t make comparisons between her relationship and yours. If things go well, invite her out again!

3) Have you ever done ___?

This question is just an invitation for her to go into some detail about herself. And what better way for her to do that than by talking about things she’s done? Her answer will give you insight into her personality, and give you something fun and interesting to talk about on your date. From there, you can dig deeper into whatever it is she’s said. If she’s never broken someone’s heart, ask how it felt when she did it—if anything, you might get some entertaining stories out of it! Of course, be sure not to make too big of a deal out of any one thing that she says; no need to call attention.

4) Describe your ideal partner?

This question is perfect for striking up a conversation and getting to know her. It will likely take her by surprise, so she’ll need time to think about it before answering. Why are you not dating anyone? This question is also great because it allows you two both gush about why neither of you are in relationships, without either of you having to go into long, drawn-out stories. Why don’t we have sleepovers?: This is one of those silly questions that can lead to flirty banter back and forth – particularly if she takes it seriously or sarcastically. Do you believe in soulmates? Again, another perfect conversation starter and something that should be fun for both of you.

Before we get to the next point, you should also know that in order to get really good at first dates and dating in general, you need to go out on a bunch of dates and get that experience under your belt (no pun intended).

5) What’s something strange you enjoy doing?

You might think that things like skateboarding or flying kites are odd things to enjoy, but everybody’s got their own unique quirks. Why not take it as an opportunity to get know someone better? If you learn that she likes eating ice cream in bed or going out in costume as Indiana Jones on Halloween, consider yourself one step closer to finding out what makes her tick. Talking about your hobbies can help you figure out where your common interests lie. So maybe when it comes time for date number two, she’ll be ready for another adventure with you! (Or at least have a few recommendations.)

6) Tell me something quirky about yourself?

This is my favorite question to ask women because it cuts right through any superficial or fake conversation. Instead of asking what she does for work, you’re asking her about herself as a person. If she doesn’t have any quirky habits, she’ll tell you so and then feel more comfortable sharing things that are actually interesting about her. (Then, see if you can make fun of her quirks later.)

7) Would you like me to show you around our city today?

Using an open-ended question at the start of your first date will help you start things off on a good note. You’ll find out if there are places she’d like to visit in your city or if she’s familiar with some of your favorite hangouts. If she doesn’t have any special plans, you can suggest fun destinations together for exploring and shopping around town. Another option is asking whether there is anything specific she would like to do during her stay in your city—whether it be sightseeing or shopping for clothes or souvenirs—and be prepared to provide more details so that both of you don’t waste time trying to figure out what you’d like most!

8) If I asked your friends about you, what would they say?

You’d be surprised how many people can’t come up with anything interesting, even when being asked about someone they love dearly. If you’ve been dating for more than six months, chances are that you already know everything worth knowing. To avoid falling into that trap, throw in some questions that challenge your date to dig deeper — and think about you in ways he or she might not have before. This will give you insight into your partner’s mind and heart — which is always a good thing!

9) How would your ideal man handle you ignoring him?

If there’s one thing most guys hate, it’s playing games and feeling confused. If you have feelings for a guy, tell him. He won’t like being left in the dark and if he truly does care about you, he’ll make it known in his actions. Whether or not he wants a relationship with you will be evident soon enough—there’s no need to beat around the bush! Pay attention to how you respond when your crush fails to immediately fall for your flirting.

10) What was your last birthday wish?

On your last birthday, what was your most audacious wish? Now, think of how many of those wishes have already come true! When it comes to matters of love and dating, you really can have anything you want.