10 Foods to Eat More of if You’re Trying to Lose Weight, According to Nutritionists

When working on weight loss, you need to cut the amount of calories you consume so you create a situation where the body has less calorie supply than you need (calorie deficit), thus burning fat. Fortunately, you can achieve this by observing your diet and increasing your level of physical activity. It would also help to eat food types that will fill you up, supply your body with essential nutrients, and keep you satiated during the weight loss process.

Below are some of the foods that you should eat more of if you are looking to shed some pounds:

1. Cruciferous vegetables

When we talk about cruciferous vegetables, we refer to such vegetables as cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage. The beauty of consuming these vegetables is that, just like other vegetables, they are packed with fiber and tend to have a filling effect. Furthermore, these veggies contain decent quantities of proteins. And even if their proteins are less than those in legumes and animal products, they are still high than those of most vegetables. Due to the perfect combination of fibers, low-density energy, and protein, cruciferous vegetables are crucial weight-loss foods. What’s more is that they contain cancer-fighting substances besides being nutritious.

2. Whole eggs

Although eggs have been in the bad books for being high in cholesterol, they are an excellent food for those seeking to cut weight. They happen to be quite rich in proteins and fats and take longer before being digested, reducing the need to load more calories into the body. According to a study involving 30 overweight women, eating eggs for breakfast and not bagels significantly increased fullness (satiety). It also helped the participants to consume less food for the next 36 hours. Another 8-week study showed that having eggs for breakfast improved weight loss when following a calorie-restricted diet compared to bagels. It is crucial to note that the yolk contains nearly every necessary nutrient.

3. Legumes

Legumes include a variety of beans, lentils, and peas. These foods are heavily packed with protein and fiber, two of the crucial nutrients for satiety, hence lowering calorie consumption. They also have some resistant starch. Unfortunately, some people are intolerant to legumes, so they need to ensure proper preparation.

4. Salmon

Salmon and other fatty fish like trout, mackerel, herring, and sardines are incredibly nutrient-dense and satisfying. As such, they keep you full for many hours without much calorie intake. Moreover, salmon and seafood contain a substantial amount of iodine crucial for healthy thyroid functioning, hence optimal metabolism. Salmon is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids attributed to reducing inflammation, which could lead to obesity and metabolic issues.

5. Leafy greens

Leafy greens are veggies like kales, spinach, and swiss card, plus others. These foods are rich in fiber and have low calories and carbs, critical properties for weight loss.

6. Nuts

We have a wide range of nuts, including peanuts, groundnuts, and cashew nuts, just to mention a few. They contain well-balanced quantities of protein, healthy fats, and fiber. You can use them as healthy snacks. According to studies, consuming nuts help one to be leaner and healthier.

7. Oats and other whole grains

Despite the bad reputation of cereal grains in recent times, some are healthful foods. They include whole grains like oat, quinoa, and brown rice. They have lots of fiber and decent amounts of protein. Oats specifically improve metabolism and satiety.

8. Fruits

While fruits are rich in some sugars, they can easily form part of your weight loss diet. This is because they are packed with fiber, various nutrients, and antioxidants, and all of these regulate the rise of blood sugar after eating.

9. Lean beef

Although it’s blamed for many health issues, unprocessed red meat has no risks of raising diabetes and heart disease, but processed meat is unhealthy. Due to its protein content, meat is a weight loss-friendly food. Protein has the most significant filling effects among all food types and speeds up metabolism.

10. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese, like other dairy products, is rich in protein. The cheese also has low fat and significantly few carbs. It is also quite satiating, hence making you feel full without consuming many calories.

The above list is not exhaustive, and you can find more weight loss foods like avocado, boiled potato, tuna fish, Greek yogurt, and healthy soups. The crucial thing is to ensure that the body gets all of the critical nutrients without so much calorie intake. Foods that take longer in the body are beneficial because they reduce consumption of so many calories.