10 Valentine’s Day Gift Hampers for Men

Macarthur Baskets has been delivering smiles across Australia for more than 15 years. As one of Australia’s leading online hamper suppliers, Macarthur Baskets has delivered thousands of heart felt gifts with creamy chocolates, bubbly wines, gourmet goodies, cuddly bears and much more. With Valentine’s Day fast approaching we’re presenting a selection of Valentine’s Day gifts for Men from Macarthur Baskets.

Liquid Gold Free Chocolate Macadamias Gift Hamper $50

One of the most popular Australian beers, this hamper suits even the discerning tastebuds. Presented in a gold and whited striped gift box with ribbons and attached gift card. Contents: 3 x Carlton Crown Lager 375ml; Casses Mini Salted Pretzels 50g; Nibbles & Snax Fruit and Nut Mix 75g; Assortment of Italian Chocolate Truffles; and Free Packet of Patons Chocolate Macadamias.

Splendid Sips Wine Hamper $52.95

With a fine drop of Hunter Valley wines and smooth creamy milk chocolates this hamper is sure to please! Professionally Shrink Wrapped with Gift Card & Ribbon. A delicious gift with flavoursome wines & smooth chocolates!

Contents: Hunter Valley Three Steps Merlot 750ml; Hunter Valley Three Steps Chardonnay 750ml; Blueberries Dipped in Milk Chocolate 100g; 10 Gourmet Belgian Chocolate Truffles. Presented in a Double Wine Tray Basket.

Blue Tongue Beauty Valentines Hamper $53

Native to the Hunter region of NSW, Blue Tongue is a premium brewed beer. Together with these savoury treats, it’s the perfect gift. Presented in a glossy gift box with ribbon and attached gift card. Contents: 2 x Blue Tongue Lager 330ml; Tasty Water Crackers 125g; Red Rock Deli Sea Salt Chips 90g; Rosenborg Camembert Cheese 125g.

Choc Pot Valentines Hamper $54

Delicious and creamy, Lindt chocolates are some of the world’s finest chocolates. Presented in a silver pail with attached gift card and ribbon.

Contents: 10 x Creamy Milk Chocolate Blue Lindt Balls; 10 x Dark Chocolate Black Lindt Balls; 10 x Silver Solid Milk Chocolate Stars by Chocolatier.

Monkey Magic Valentines Hamper $58

Show your love for the man in your life this Valentines Day with this stunning re-usable white and black striped box of goodies. Contents: A Cute and Cuddly Black Gorilla Holding a Bunch of Roses; 3x Carlton Crown Lagers 275ml; Dolci Doro Creamy Chocolate Heart in a box 65g; Soft and Silky “I Love You” Pillow Scattering of Solid Chocolate Hearts.

Weekend Away Gift Hamper $60

Some special goodies to enjoy the weekend, even if you can’t get away! The Heavenly Nights range has everything you need for a great night with the one you love. Presented in a glossy posie gift box with ribbons and attached gift card.

Contents: Heavenly Nights Strawberry Massage Oil 50ml; Heavenly Nights Choc Fudge Body Paint 50g; Heavenly Nights Milk Choc Body Sauce 50ml; Do Not Disturb Door Hanger; 30 x Pink Solid Milk Chocolate Hearts by Chocolatier.

Wild 4 You Valentines Hamper $65

Send an I love you message to that special man in your life with this plush gorilla holding an I Love You pillow . Presented in a Red Bucket Professionally Shrink Wrapped with Attached Gift Card. Contents: Plush Gorilla With I Love You Message; Rocky Road House Gourmet Raspberry Rocky Road 100g; Assortment of Creamy Milk Chocolate Gold Hearts.

Nautical Man Men’s Pamper Gift Box $64

An invigorating and cleansing blend perfectly packaged for that special man. Presented in a Silver Gift Box with Lid Professionally Shrink Wrapped with Ribbon & Gift Card. Fresh & masculine!

Contents: Nautical Original Ocean Shower Gel 265ml; Nautical Soothing Shave Balm 60ml; Nautical Original After Shaving Lotion 60ml; White Checkered Cotton Face Towel; Assortment of White & Milk Italian Chocolate Truffles.

For Him Men’s Pamper Hamper $73

A traditional and nourishing scent for a well groomed gentleman. Presented in a Glossy Gold Gift Box with Lid Professionally Shrink Wrapped with Ribbon & Gift Card. Will leave skin feeling cook & hydrated, with a masculine scent and divine chocolates! Contents: Richmond & Knight Refreshing After Shave 65ml; Richmond & Knight Soothing After Balm 60ml; Richmond & Knight Soothing After Shave Lotion 60ml; White Checkered Cotton Face Towel; Black For Him Toiletry Bag; 4 x Ferrero Rocher Chocolates.

The Red Wolf Red & White Wine Gift Hamper $78

Both these bottles belong to the Wolf Blass Red Label Range. The Cabernet Merlot has a rich berry and plum fruit character, the Semillon Sauvignon Blanc with a fresh tropical fruit blend.They are the ideal duo. Presented in a Handcrafted Double Timber Wine Box. Professionally Shrink Wrapped with Gift Card & Ribbon.

Contents: Wolf Blass Red Label Semillon Sauvignon Blanc 750ml; Wolf Blass Red Label Cabernet Merlot 750ml; Assortment of fine Belgian milk chocolate truffles.