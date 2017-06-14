10 Ways to Stay Warm This Winter Without Turning on the Heating

Share this: Twitter

Are you tired of hefty energy bills during the winter? Do you wish you could cut down on your spending during these brutal, chilly months? Don’t worry, because we’ve compiled a list of ten brilliant ways to keep yourself warm without ever having to turn on that expensive central heating.

1. Throw parties

Want to throw a party but have no excuse? Want to stay warm but don’t want to turn on the heating? Combine them both into a single solution by throwing a party for the sake of keeping warm! With lots of people in the room, the house will naturally warm up and all the movement, excitement, food and drink will keep everyone nice and toasty together.

2. Get extra blankets

Make sure you get yourself an extra blanket when you go to bed, watch television or work at your computer. Just remember not to fall asleep with too many blankets on top of you because you can get quite sweaty during the night, and you never want to wake up drenched.

3. Change appliance settings

If you have a ceiling fan, make sure it’s set to the “winter” setting so that it blows the cold air upwards instead of down. If you have Daikin heat pumps or similar appliances, then switch them to the winter setting so that they keep cold air out and warm air in. These are just two examples, but you’d be surprised at the number of appliances we keep in our houses that have seasonal settings.

4. Wear more clothes

Obvious, but has to be said. If you don’t want to spend excessive amounts of money on heating, then you need to wrap up in several layers to stay warm.

5. Drink more hot drinks

Warm yourself up with a cup of coffee, tea or even hot chocolate instead of chugging water or other colder drinks. Your body temperature is what’s important, so keep it warm with a hot drink.

6. Close the doors

Cold air can quickly spread throughout your home. If you want to keep your house warm, then make sure you’re closing the doors to rooms where there are draughts, and seal yourself in so that the warm air has less chance to escape.

7. Snuggle something

Keep something close to you such as a pillow, blanket, soft toy or even your partner and cuddle it tightly. This will help you stay warm and your body heat will transfer over to the object you’re holding, making it a comfortable source of heat.

8. Eat more soup

When you’re cooking dinner, try to include more liquid foods such as soup. A bowl of chicken soup will warm you up a lot better than a big steak, and some noodle soups are the perfect comfort food for a cold winter.

9. Take a hot shower

If you’re feeling cold, then go and take a hot shower. Let the steam cover your body in the bathroom and spend a couple of minutes to relax. Just remember to wrap up warm and change your clothes in the shower so you don’t walk into a cold house when you exit the shower.

10. Close the curtains

Hot air can escape your home through the windows, so make sure you’re closing the curtains to keep the hot air in and stop any draughts from blowing into your home.