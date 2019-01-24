12 Ways to Wear a Leather Jacket

Classic and cool, the leather jacket might just be the biggest fashion must-have there has ever been. As well as looking effortlessly stylish, the leather jacket is just so versatile that no wardrobe should be without one and no woman should not know how to wear one well.

Whether you’re a rock chic or a lover of understated chic, I can guarantee there is a leather jacket look to suit you. Need some inspiration? Check out these stylish ways to wear your leather jacket right now:

With Jeans

This is probably the classic way to style a leather jacket, and with good reason. It’s incredibly understated but gives you an instant cool factor that it would be hard to find so easily otherwise. The key to rocking this look is to find the perfect pair of jeans; the pair of jeans that flatters your butt and makes your legs seem slimmer. If you can do that, then all you need to do is sling on a white t-shirt, throw your jacket on top and head out. Looking good really can be that easy!

High Heels and Black Jeans

If your leather jacket of choice is a motorcycle jacket, you can’t go far wrong by pairing it with a pair of skinny black jeans and killer heels – bonus points if they happen to be red stilettos. This will give you a distinctly edgy look without you having to go to too much effort.

With Pins

If you want to look even edgier, and maybe a bit quirkier, why not cover the lapels of your leather jacket with lots of colourful and interesting pins like the punks did back in the day? Places like The Pin Factory stock a wide range of lapel pins at very reasonable prices, and they are an easy way of changing up your look. Best of all they are totally removable, so when you want to change the way you look, you don’t need to buy a new jacket – just take the pins off.

Boyfriend Jeans

You don’t necessarily have to wear skinny jeans with your leather jacket. In fact, boyfriend jeans, which are much baggier and a bit ‘slouchy’ in style go great with leather jackets for a smart casual look, Team with a cute sweater and ankle boots and you’ll have a cool preppy look with an edge on your hands.

With a Skater Dress

If you want to create a cute look with an edge, take some inspiration from the 90s riot grrl scene and dress your leather biker jacket up with a short skater dress – floral is best- and a pair of Dr Marten boots. You’ll look cute as a button, but no one will want to mess with you either!

With Denim Shorts

If you want to go super casual, sling your leather jacket over your denim jeans and vest/bikini combo for a youthful look that will keep you warm on those cool beach evenings. Wear sandals for casual or ankle boots if you want to keep things looking a bit more interesting. You could even wear Dr Martens if it’s a more youthful look you’re after.

With Leather Pants

Okay, so this one is most certainly only for the braver ladies out there, but if you really want to make an impact and ensure that all eyes are on you, dressing from head to toe in black leather is certainly going to do it. It’s probably not too conducive with the Aussie heat, but if you’re willing to give it a go, why not?

Maxi Dress

Maxi dresses are fabulous. They effortlessly cover a multitude of sins, keep you cool when it’s hot and act as beautiful coverups when you’re on the beach. They’re also very versatile and can be worn in any number of style combinations, including with a leather jacket. Team with a biker jacket for a soft rock chic look or with a brown fringed jacket for a more boho kind of style.

With a Band T-Shirt

Whether you’re into AC/DC, Nirvana or Iron Maiden, there is no denying that your favourite band’s t-shirt and a slick black leather jacket are quite simply made for one another. Team with faded or ripped blue jeans and black Converse pumps for an old school rock chic look that is effortless to pull off and oh so comfy to wear.