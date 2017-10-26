200 Women from Around the World Share their Stories for Free Exhibition at Sydney Opera House

Westpac has opened 200 Women: The Listening Ground, a free exhibition at the world famous Sydney Opera House, designed to highlight diversity and equality through the stories of 200 women from around the world.

The exhibition is an extension of Westpac’s support of the storytelling project and book of the same name, 200 Women Who Will Change the Way You See the World. It is founded on 200 interviews with women in different parts of the world and different circumstances, who are asked five fundamental questions on the theme ‘what is most important to them’.

Located on the Western Broadwalk of the Sydney Opera House, 200 Women: The Listening Ground, brings some of these remarkable stories to life in interactive pods which use motion sensors and touch screens to create an immersive soundscape and unique experience.

Geoff Blackwell, co-author of 200 Women Who Will Change the Way You See the World said, “Our intention wasn’t to simply focus on successful and powerful women, but to highlight the diversity and authenticity of real women with real stories, and share each individual’s experiences.”

Some stories are confronting and others uplifting, all are authentic. They come from 200 women from diverse backgrounds from around the world; some are well-known, others are not. Among them are women with varying professions including the visual arts, activism, business, nursing and agriculture.

Australian women featured in the book include: fashion designer, Collette Dinnigan; food personality, Maggie Beer; sociologist and academic, Dr Susan Carland; author and social commentator, Jane Caro, and senior scientist Adele Green.

“Jane Caro for example, talks through her lifelong passion for advocating for feminism, and how she gets pleasure out of ordinary things. Similarly, Maggie Beer shared the intimate story of her difficult upbringing and how she came to get pleasure from the generosity of cooking. The responses of these women and all others simultaneously educated, humbled and inspired us,” said co-author Ruth Hobday.

The launch of 200 Women: The Listening Ground, exhibition comes as Westpac affirms its achievement of 50 per cent Women in Leadership roles and just over just over 41 per cent at senior leadership levels*.

Felicity Duffy, Head of Women’s Markets, Westpac, said the organisation has a proud history of supporting women to achieve their full potential.

Ms Duffy said, “From being the first listed company to provide paid maternity leave, to being the first and only major Australian bank to appoint a female CEO, today we’re proud to continue this legacy and affirm our achievement of 50 per cent women in leadership roles. We continue to aspire to achieve gender parity in senior leadership roles”.

The opening of the exhibition marks the first stage of a two-year partnership between Westpac and the Sydney Opera House.

For more information visit westpac.com.au/200women or rubyconnection.com.au