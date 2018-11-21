2018 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Fashion ON SALE in Australia

It all started in the United States with Black Friday, a marketing term used by retailers for the official start of the Christmas shopping season. Black Friday takes place on the day after “Thanksgiving” in the United States, when many people have the day off work (except those working in retail, of course).
Cyber Monday marks the start of the Christmas Shopping season for online retailers in the US and has quickly spread internationally, including the United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.
In Australia, Click Frenzy kicked off the online shopping season but with so many international retailers now operating in Australia, there are still many bargains to be found at online stores, at home and abroad.
This year, Black Friday falls on 23 November and Cyber Monday is on 26 November 2018.
From clothing, to shoes and accessories, here’s what’s being offered by online retailers in Australia and overseas.
|
Shopbop’s Black Friday offers Promo Code: MORE18. Starts: 20 Nov 11:18pm AEDT Ends: 25 Nov 11:18pm AEDT. Must use promotion code to receive discount. Some exclusions apply.
|
BLACK FRIDAY: Save 30% OFF Sitewide Promo Code: SAVE30
Terms & Conditions: Offer excludes gift cards, sunglasses, watches, fragrance, Hilfiger collection and Tommy Jeans 6.0 capsule. Offer is available from 10am AEDT, 21st November 2018 until 11:59pm AEDT, 26th November 2018. Enter the coupon code SAVE30 at the checkout for discount to be applied. Offer only available at au.tommy.com. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
|
BLACK FRIDAY: Save 40% OFF Sitewide! Promo Code: ENJOY40
Terms & Conditions: Offer excludes gift cards, sunglasses and fragrance. Offer is available until 11:59pm AEDT 26th of November 2018 online. While stocks last. Not to be used in conjunction with any other offer. Enter the coupon code ENJOY40 at the checkout for discount to be applied.
|
CYBER MONDAY: Save 50% OFF Sitewide Promo Code: CYBER. Valid 26 November 2018 Only.
|
Cyber Monday 50% off selected styles Offer available on Cyber Monday only. See website details.
|
Up to 60% original price on selected already reduced Fashion, Shoes, Accessories and Homewares*at David Jones Offer ends November 26th. T&C and exclusions apply.
|
BFCM Sale: Up to 50% off sitewide + Free Shipping + Holiday Gift with min. purchase at CHARLES & KEITH. Starts 19 Nov, Ends 27 Nov, 11.59pm (AEDT)
|
15% off selected full price styles at Cue. Starts Monday 19 November at 8pm & ends midnight Tuesday 20 November.
|
Enjoy 20% off ALL dresses for Black Friday at Veronica Maine. Starts 22 November at 8pm & ends midnight 23 November.
|
Cyber Weekend offer at MARCS! Get 30% off Everything. Valid from November 23rd until midnight November 26th.
|
Black Friday at Noni B Shop 50% OFF Sitewide Valid 21 Nov to 11:59pm AEDT 22 Nov.
|
BLACK FRIDAY Sale: 30% Off Sitewide at SurfStitch Australia Promo Code: FRIDAYFEVER Starts AEDT 00:00 Friday 23rd November, 2018. Ends: AEDT 23:59 Sunday 25th November, 2018. This offer also available at SurfStitchNew Zealand.
CYBER MONDAY Sale: 30% Off Sitewide at SurfStich Australia Promo Code: CYBER30
|
20% off sitewide at Rodeo Show Promo code: GIFTYOURSELF Starts 26 Nov. Ends 28 Nov. See website for full T&C's.
|
Black Friday: 50% Off Storewide at Bendon Lingerie (Australia) Promo Code: BLACK50 T&Cs: Off RRP. Excludes Gift Cards. Not to be used in conjunction with any other offer.
Cyber Monday: 50% Off Storewide + Free Delivery at Bendon Lingerie (Australia) Promo Code: CYBER50 T&Cs: Off RRP. Excludes Gift Cards. Not to be used in conjunction with any other offer.
|
BLACK FRIDAY: Save 30% Off Sitewide at FitFlop Promo Code: TAKE30 Valid 19 Nov to 23 Nov 2018.
|
BLACK FRIDAY: Save 30% Off Storewide at Rockport Promo Code: TAKE30 Valid 19 Nov to 23 Nov 2018
|
$20 off orders over $100 at Lowes Promo Code BF20 Valid 23 Nov to 26 Nov. See website for full T&C’s.
|
20% OFF FULL PRICED + $45 DENIM Valid 23 Nov to 26 Nov. See website for full T&C's
|
25% Off storewide at Jo Mercer Applicable to Full Price and Sale/Markdown merchandise. Offer valid from AEDT 00:00 23/11/2018 till 23:59 25/11/18. Offer not available in conjunction with any other offer. Excludes new & existing laybys, shoe care & gift cards.
|
30% – 50% off selected styles at Sunday Somewhere Sale starts 9:00AM Thursday 22nd November AEDT and ends 23:59 Monday 26th November 2018. Excludes online gift vouchers. Selected styles only. Prices as marked. Limited availability, while stocks last. Sale items are final sale and cannot be exchanged or returned. Sale items cannot be resold commercially by non licensed Sunday Somewhere retail accounts. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount code.
|
20% off Selected Styles at Billini Valid 23 Nov to 26 Nov. Online Only.
|
25% Off In-Store & Online at French Connection. Starts: 23 Nov. Ends: 25 Nov. T&C’s apply (see below).
Terms & Conditions: Available for a limited time only; Offer applies to full price, sale and outlet categories; Offer is available in Australian French Connection Concept Stores and Online; Offers vary between countries; Prices apply at checkout in store and online; Offer excludes gift cards and lay-bys; Offer cannot be applied to previous purchases; Stock is subject to availability; and Not to be used in conjuction with any other offer.
|
Buy 1 & Save 20% or Buy 2 & Save 30% Sitewide at Clarks Ends: 25 November 2018. Same offer available on Cyber Monday 26 Nov.
|
Black Friday 30% Off Sitewide at Volley
Terms and Conditions: 30% off sitewide offer applies on volley.com.au, prices as marked. This offer does not apply to prior purchases and cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Offer valid from Thursday 23rd of November to Sunday 25th of November 2018.
|
Cyber Monday 50% Off Clothing at Volley
Terms and Conditions: 50% off clothing offer only applies to styles in the CLOTHING category, prices as marked. This offer does not apply to prior purchases and cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. One day only – valid Monday 26th of November 2018 till 11.59pm.
|
25% Off Selected Womenswear, Homeware, Kidswear, Menswear and Lingerie at Marks & Spencer Promo Code: MYTREAT
Terms and Conditions: 25% off selected womenswear, homeware, kidswear, menswear and lingerie commences 00:01am 23 November AEDT and ends 23:59pm 23 November AEDT at www.marksandspencer.com/au. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers. Offer does not apply to delivery charges. Subject to availability. Any refunds will take into account the discount.