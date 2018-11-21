2018 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Fashion ON SALE in Australia

It all started in the United States with Black Friday, a marketing term used by retailers for the official start of the Christmas shopping season. Black Friday takes place on the day after “Thanksgiving” in the United States, when many people have the day off work (except those working in retail, of course).

Cyber Monday marks the start of the Christmas Shopping season for online retailers in the US and has quickly spread internationally, including the United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

In Australia, Click Frenzy kicked off the online shopping season but with so many international retailers now operating in Australia, there are still many bargains to be found at online stores, at home and abroad.

This year, Black Friday falls on 23 November and Cyber Monday is on 26 November 2018.

From clothing, to shoes and accessories, here’s what’s being offered by online retailers in Australia and overseas.