3 Benefits of Living in a Minimalist Home

Minimalism has been one of the hot trends of recent times, and is based around the idea that your life might be calmer, more fulfilling, and less innately stressful, if you made a point of owning fewer things.

There have been many assorted minimalist spokespeople in the last few years, with Marie Kondo perhaps being the latest example.

The thing is – minimalism doesn’t necessarily only apply to the number of things you own. There’s also a growing subculture of people who find themselves attracted to small modular housing project benefits, and who decide to live in minimalist cabins, or “granny flats,” to really take things to the next level.

Here are just a few potential benefits of living in a minimalist home.

A minimalist home encourages you to do more, and lounge around less

If you’re anything like most people, you probably have guilty moments at least a few times a week, where you realise that you’ve been procrastinating beyond all reason and comprehension, and have spent way too much of your time not actually doing anything other than “chilling.”

Of course, relaxation is great. But in order for us to live healthy lives, it has to be balanced by activity and action.

A minimalist home will naturally have less illustrious and decadent creature comforts for you to sink your teeth into. Among other things, this means that living in a minimalist home may well encourage you to do more, go out more, and lounge around less.

Feel like you should exercise? Well, better go out for a run, or visit the gym. There’s no room in your minimalist home for a squat rack and treadmill.

This particular “benefit” won’t be for everyone – but it could be life changing for you if you know you really should be more outgoing, but just can’t seem to make it happen.

A minimalist home can help to promote the kind of calm mental environment that so many of us are looking for these days

We live in an age of unprecedented material comfort, but we also live in an age where the average person is probably more distracted than ever before. Numerous surveys indicate that this chronic distraction may contribute a lot to anxiety and depression, among other things.

If you feel like there’s just too much “noise” all around you, all the time, moving into a minimalist home can help to promote the kind of calming environment that you may be craving.

A smaller home is easier to manage. There’s less to clean, less decorating and organising to do, and few belongings to fixate on. This is a big part of the reason why minimalism is often closely associated with mindfulness.

A minimalist home reduces a lot of the complexity in your life, and makes you more mobile

It’s one thing if you are buying a home and developing it, because you want to live there for the rest of your life, and pass it on to your kids. But, a lot of people expect to move frequently from place to place – especially in their 20s.

If flexibility and mobility are important to you, a minimalist home – especially a modular minimalist home – might be the best way forward.

You’ll have far fewer loose ends to tie up before moving, and far less stuff to move, too.