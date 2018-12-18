3 Considerations when Using Social Media to Promote your Entertainment Business

Australia remains at the centre of the global entertainment industry, with several of its companies having set standards that have supported a century of advances in entertainment technology.

SMPTE is one such firm, and one that will hold its forthcoming Media & Entertainment Tech Expo Conference between July 18th and 20th, 2019. This will chart the very latest development in a fast-changing media landscape, particularly in terms of technology and the use of social media for entertainment brands.

In the article below, we’ll look at three key considerations when using social media to promote your entertainment brand:

1. Consider the Legal Ramifications

The evolution of technology has been a key driver of the modern entertainment sector, with social media in particular providing entrepreneurs with new routes to market and channels of engagement.

As consumer behaviour has changed and audiences have grown to consume new forms of media and entertainment over time, so too entertainment brands have been forced to evolve and change the way in which they operate.

As a result of this, entertainment law and the legal relationships involved with the production and distribution of content have changed considerably in the digital age, while the industry regulations are also being adapted in a way that enables creativity to thrive.

Modern laws also allow entertainment brands to safeguard their intellectual property effectively, to prevent people from stealing digital assets and using them for their own advantage.

2. Be Organised and Create a Calendar

Once you have a clear understanding of your legal requirements, the next step is to adopt a proactive and organised approach to utilising social media.

While social channels may be renowned for their spontaneity and impulsiveness, scrambling to create content at the last minute can often lead to the production of poor quality posts and a

largely underwhelming strategy.

To negate this, you’ll need to create a social content calendar that can lead to the effective and well-timed publication of content. This can also help you to identify new opportunities to promote your brand ahead of time, while also ensuring that you leverage the right channels, hashtags and included links.

This is not to say that you cannot occasionally take the time to publish ad-hoc and spontaneous content, but this needs to be considered in line with your wider strategy and the calendar that you’ve taken the time to create.

3. Adopt the Right Tone and Tense

Social media is unlike any other kind of marketing channel, particularly in terms of the way in which brands leverage it to communicate with potential customers.

More specifically, there’s a distinct need for companies to actively engage their audience and think outside of overt promotional messaging. After all, open conversation is central to the concept of social interaction, and this rule applies whether you’re interacting with people either on or offline.

Ideally, your business should have a carefully cultivated and distinct tone of voice, and one that can be applied clearly across individual marketing channels. In the case of social media, this involves adopting a fun and relaxed conversational tone in most instances (particularly recreational markets), and one that looks to engage users rather than sell directly to them.

We’d also recommend communicating in an active tense through social media, as this brings a greater level of energy to your conversations and could potentially create a sense of urgency amongst potential consumers.