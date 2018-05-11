3 Eco-Friendly Areas All Businesses Should Focus On

In the modern business world, the need to be environmentally friendly is ever-present. Customers expect businesses to meet eco-friendly requirements, and your staff will want to work in a space that has one eye on environmental concerns also. Below, you’ll find three areas that your business should address in order to achieve true eco-friendly status.

#1 – Reduce your paper waste

Paper waste is a huge issue for businesses. By making the switch to digital rather than paper record keeping and communications, you can make a significant difference to your operation’s impact on the environment.

#2 – Implement a “no unnecessary plastic” rule

If you sell products, then it’s essential that you reduce the amount of plastic you use in your packaging. Consumers find excessive use of plastic to be incredibly worrisome, and some will outright refuse to buy products they believe to be over-packed. Opt for more eco-friendly alternatives and reduce your reliance on plastic; both your customers and the environment will thank you for it!

3 – Opt for eco-friendly office fit outs

An office fit out is not the most eco-friendly of endeavours, given the high amount of waste that can be generated and the lack of recyclable materials. However, it is possible to fit out an office with an eco-friendly emphasis, as this great infographic explains:



Infographic Design By Planning an Environmentally Friendly Office Fit Out