3 Gorgeous Destinations in Lisbon You Have To Visit

One of the richest vacation destinations to visit that isn’t much talked about or over-saturated with tourists is the beautiful city of Lisbon in Portugal.

The gorgeous terrain of the Portuguese city capital is made up of beautiful landscapes with jaw opening architecture that spreads for miles on end. If you’re looking for a perfect place to relax in and have a rich cultural experience check out these three major places to visit for a one of a kind experience.

Santa Justa Elevator

There are endless sites in Lisbon for the eyes to see along the way from the Lisbon airport to city malls, parks, and local restaurants.

And while an elevator might not seem like a visit-worthy site, the Santa Justa Elevator is the exception to that rule. Towering over two neighborhoods, the Santa Justa Elevator not only serves as a shortcut for the people trying to get to Barrio Alto, the view by itself is worth the ride up.

The neo-gothic structure, more than a century old, was designed by a student of Gustav Eiffel, the designer responsible for the Eiffel Tower. It is great for late night or early morning views.

St. George’s Castle

The next stop on your journey should be St. George’s Castle, visible from the Santa Justa Elevator and within a few mile’s walking distance. If you like ancient Roman history the castle is most definitely a site to see.

With an onsite restaurant in case you get hungry, the perfectly preserved castle even has its own cannons, chambers, and towers still intact.

Sintra

A destination originally designed for Queen Maria as a retreat, Sintra, with it’s beautiful palace like structure and trim details, brightens up your sightseeing destination with color and cultural vigor.

Not only has it been praised by many poets because of it’s grandeur and beauty, it’s also the perfect romantic getaway for couples wanting to be surrounded by beauty. There are even group tours offered for those who want to be educated on the history and background of the place.

The city of Lisbon has many travel treasures that can only be discovered upon visiting. The beauty of this city is that it isn’t oversaturated with tourists and many of it’s historical pieces of architecture have been left untouched and preserved as an adorning part of the city.

Making sure you get to see the attractions Lisbon is renowned for and explore plenty of new places comes easy with the tram, designed to give you a holistic tour of the city.

Going on a holiday can turn into a great journey of discovery of this grand Portuguese city’s rich foods, preserved culture, and comfortable accommodations. And one of the best ways to immerse yourself in a new culture is to take the time to visit everything Lisbon has to offer. And while the top three destinations aren’t the only prominent places in Lisbon, they are definitely a solid place to start.