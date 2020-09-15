3 High-Paying Trade Certificate Programs to Consider As a Career

Are you interested in landing a high paying job that will only require you to receive a trade certificate? With the high price of continued education, a career in trades can be a smart choice that pays off.

Keep reading to learn about some of the top-paying careers that offer trade certificate programs. Consider some of these options for a great career.

1. Electrician

An electrician can work in many different fashions, and can either work in electrical design, installment, maintenance, or repair. This career may require you to work nights or weekends in some cases. For this job, you will likely need a high school degree or the equivalent and training that requires classroom instruction and apprenticeships.

Some states require an electrician to be licensed before they begin working on their own which will require you to pass an exam. Training involves on-ground experience as well as learning building electric codes and electrical theory.

If you have analytical, problem-solving skills, this may be a great career option for you. Electricians tend to make around $55K a year. For advice on applying to trade school click the link.

2. Respiratory Therapist

A respiratory therapist treats patients that have breathing and respiratory issues. They typically work in hospitals and other health care practices. This job typically requires a high school diploma and an associate’s degree as well as the National Board for Respiratory which offers two levels of certification as well as a license.

This is a great career option for someone that is interested in working in the health care industry by entrance of a certification program. Someone in this job must be good at communicating with both patients and other healthcare workers to function safely and effectively. This job is great for someone with great interpersonal skills and typically pays around $60K annually.

3. Web Developer

Web developers work to build and design websites for clients. This job will require a basic understanding of computer programing and graphic design. This is a high-paying career, with web developers making about $70K a year, and with the growth of the internet, this is a field with tons of demand.

Many web developers are self-employed, while others work for marketing and advertising agencies or IT industries. Computer and web developing certificates and training can be received at technical schools. Web developers may specialize in certain areas, such as user experience, accessibility, and back end processes. This is a great job for someone with technical skills, that pays attention to detail and is great at troubleshooting.

Great Paying Jobs You Can Get With a Trade Certificate

If you’re looking for a stable career that offers great pay, consider one of these great options that you can get with a trade certificate and training programs. Get a great career fast by looking for jobs that will require certification instead of a 4-year degree program. Look into these careers to find the best option for you.

