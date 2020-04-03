3 In-Demand Careers That Require Driving Skills & What Women Can Do To Succeed

A report by Teletrac Navman reveals that Australian women account for 16.9% in the road transport industry, according to Prime Mover Magazine . Although men still dominate the road transport sector, the number of females entering the industry is on the rise. In fact, women are now driving huge trucks, taxis, or delivery vans.

Like in many male-dominated industries, women drivers are prone to many challenges, including discrimination and road safety. Nonetheless, you can benefit from exploring driving career opportunities by incorporating simple tips on how to succeed being a woman in a male-dominated industry into your roadwork routine.

Delivery Vehicle

For any woman passionate in driving, starting a career in the delivery service industry is a perfect idea. While most delivery drivers rely on company vans and trucks, some use their vehicles to transport and deliver goods to clients. If using your car sounds viable, then make sure it is suitable for the task. For starters, this means purchasing a new or used vehicle to meet the set requirements. Therefore, set aside time to review the similarities and differences between car models and pick one with sufficient cargo space, high fuel-efficiency, and ability to drive on different terrain.

Besides choosing the right delivery car, learn how to become a successful delivery driver. Keep in mind that your job will involve adhering to strict time schedules, payments, traffic rules, and loading heavy goods. If you have excellent management skills, you can rest assured of reaping many benefits.

Heavy-Load Trucks

Driving trucks can be a challenge for both men and women. But it is a rewarding career as long as you meet the set requirements. If you are looking into becoming a truck driver, consider enrolling in a driving school, obtain a commercial driving license, and find the right carrier. Since truck driving entails long-distance trips in different locations, ensure you are ready for long haul drives. Other factors that women truck drivers consider are truck vehicle technologies, physical fitness, and safety.

Regardless of the truck size you will be driving, make sure it has advanced transmission technologies. With automatic transmissions, driving a truck is straightforward as navigating the gears requires minimal strength.

Chauffeurs and Taxi Drivers

Whether you’re looking to seek employment in a taxi service company or use your own car, working as a chauffeur or cab driver is the perfect way to earn a living. However, women are at a higher risk of assault from passengers compared to men. For this reason, it is vital to take safety measures to enhance personal safety.

With advancements in technology, you can improve your security by ensuring your customers make bookings directly from hotels or via smartphone apps. That way, your employer can track your location quickly, or you can share your driving information in real-time with family and friends.

There are many driving opportunities for women apart from delivery and truck driving. Some women go beyond these options to become professional race car drivers.