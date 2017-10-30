3 Key Warehouse Safety Tips Your Business Needs To Know

Warehouses are quickly becoming an essential part of many businesses. This is largely down to the fact more, and more companies are operating in the online space. Consequently, there’s an abundance of supply and demand businesses. You supply products, your customers demand them, and you ship them out. As a result, you need somewhere to store all your stock and prepare it for deliveries; step forward the humble warehouse.

While a warehouse is a practical storage idea, there are a few concerns with them. Primarily, they pose some safety risks to anyone working in them. After all, it’s likely there will be lots of equipment, shelves stacked high with goods, and plenty of heavy lifting. Bearing this in mind, here are some key warehouse safety tips your business needs to know:

Protect Your Employees

It’s nigh on impossible to 100% guarantee that accidents won’t happen in your warehouse. When lots of things are being moved around all the time, something could easily fall off a rack and onto an employee’s head or foot. Therefore, you must take steps to protect your employees from any accidents that might happen. This is an easy task, all you have to do is ensure they wear the right safety gear. A quick look on the Steel Blue website shows you loads of safety boots with steel toe caps that you can purchase. Make boots like these an essential uniform requirement, and you protect employees from hurting their feet. Similarly, protect their heads with helmets and hard hats. Now, if things do fall on them, they shouldn’t get injured.

Teach Them How To Use The Equipment

Equipment forms an essential part of your warehouse operations. As it shows on the MHA Products website, there are so many different things you can purchase. This includes lifting equipment, trolleys, bins, access equipment, and so on. All of these things present potential risks to your employees. Incorrect use can cause machines to break or accidents to happen. As such, you need to teach all of your employees how to use your equipment. Set aside training days so you can evaluate all of them and properly sign them off to use the equipment. This guarantees they know how to use the stuff in the right way, and should make your warehouse safer.

Clean Out Of Hours

Cleaning a warehouse is important as you don’t want it to get too messy or dirty. But, cleaning the floor presents a huge risk factor; wetness. A wet floor is slippery, and you can’t risk people falling over when carrying large items. My advice is to get the cleaning done out of hours, so there’s plenty of time for it to dry. Then, people return to work the next day, and the warehouse is nice and clean, without the wet floor risk.

If you’re one of the many business owners that requires a warehouse for daily operations, these three tips will help you out. A safe warehouse is a more productive warehouse, remember that!