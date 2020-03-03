3 Must-Do Road Trips from Melbourne

While they aren’t necessarily for everyone, a road trip can be a fantastic way to get a true taste of what a place is all about beyond the big smoke—and it’s no exception when you head to Melbourne.

Whether you do it by car or you organise campervan hire from Melbourne, there are plenty of beautiful destinations to explore in regional Victoria. Here are a few favourites…

The Great Ocean Road

If the idea of breathtaking ocean vistas, refreshing surf beaches, rocky coastline, mountainous landscapes, lush forests and stunning waterfalls, sound appealing, you can experience it all by driving the Great Ocean Road.

You’ll find the entrance in Torquay (which is home to Bells Beach and the annual Rip Curl Pro surf competition), around a one-and-a-half-hour drive from Melbourne. From there you’ll have access to the internationally-acclaimed ocean drive which takes in coastal townships like Anglesea, Aireys Inlet, Lorne Wye River and Apollo Bay.

With all the coastal beauty on offer, it’s easy to forget that you’re also on the doorstep of the Great Otway National Park which is well worth venturing away from the ocean road to explore.

Grampians National Park

If you have an appreciation for nature and the outdoors, you’ll find some impressive sandstone mountains, lakes, waterfalls and scenic lookouts around three and a half hours north-west from Melbourne at the Grampians National Park.

With its rugged mountain ranges and breathtaking views from spots like Reeds Lookout, Boroka Lookout, The Balconies and the Pinnacle, it’s impossible not to be impressed by the natural beauty on offer in the park and region. Try to pay a visit to Mackenzie Falls and Halls Gap Zoo if you can. The region is also home to some great restaurants and wineries, making it a great place for foodies to stay and explore for a while.

To help you plan your adventure, the Grampians tourism website offers a range of self-drive route suggestions which will ensure you get to experience the best of what the region has to offer.

North-East Alpine Region

The north-east Victorian alpine high country experience with its granite cliffs, rocky outcrops and spectacular views is a great place to visit in either snow or sunshine, making it a great year-round destination.

While Mount Hotham and Falls Creek are the real draw cards during the snow season, the area still has plenty to offer visitors during the warmer months. While the high country may be what initially attracts you to the region, you’ll soon find out the area is about much more than just the snow.

Throughout the region you’ll find some gorgeous thriving and quaint country towns which are oozing with country character. From the large regional city of Wangaratta to the charming towns of King Valley, Bright and Beechworth, you’ll find it hard not to fall in love with this corner of the earth.