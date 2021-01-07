3 of the Best Green Tea Matcha Recipes You Need to Try!

Did you know that humans have been drinking matcha for hundreds of years? We’ve been whisking that green tea matcha powder into a hot, frothy drink for longer than we’ve been eating pizza, playing cricket, or listening to music in our homes. But the way we consume matcha has wildly changed. Whereas the Buddhist monks who first discovered the benefits of matcha enjoyed it only as a tea, we now have it in anything, from matcha cheesecakes to matcha ice cream!

If you’re looking to branch out your matcha diet, we’ve got three great recipes to help you do so.

A Perfect Matcha Latte

If you’re getting a little tired of a traditional matcha tea, shake things up by learning how to make a matcha latte. This is a hearty, sweet drink that makes a great replacement for your morning cup of coffee, and it’s super easy to make. Here’s what you’ll need:

1 ¼ teaspoon of matcha powder

1 tablespoon of maple syrup

1 cup of coconut milk

1 tablespoon of hot water

Add the green tea powder and maple syrup to a mug along with your hot water. Whisk with a traditional bamboo whisk or a spoon until everything is dissolved in the water. Heat your coconut milk and add it to your mug, creating a perfect matcha latte. Sit back, relax, and enjoy!

Delicious Matcha Cookies (With White Chocolate!)

Matcha doesn’t have to be made into a drink, as these cookies prove. If you’re in the mood for sweet snacks, take a look at this recipe:

Sift 2 cups of flour, ½ tsp of baking soda, and ½ tsp of salt into a bowl. Whisk 1 cup of brown sugar, ¾ cup of unsalted butter, and ½ cup of granulated sugar in a separate bowl. Add 1 tbs of vanilla extract, and 1 egg until you form a creamy mixture. Mix the two bowls together to make a dough. Fold in white chocolate chunks or chips. Bake for 8-10 minutes at 180 degrees celsius.

Share these chewy, gooey cookies with friends and family, or eat them all by yourself – they’re hard to resist!

Healthy Matcha Smoothies

Smoothies are a great way to get a quick hit of vitamins, and make for a tasty and healthy breakfast. By adding matcha to yours, you’ll get an extra load of benefits as well as a subtle matcha flavour. Here’s a great recipe to start your matcha smoothie love:

½ fresh or frozen mango

1 banana

1 large handful of baby spinach

2 teaspoons of matcha green tea powder

1 cup of light coconut milk

Simply blend all of these ingredients together and voila! You’ll have a delicious smoothie you can enjoy every day.

There are so many matcha benefits that you’d be crazy not to give it a try! These recipes are a great way to start adding it into your lifestyle, but there are tons more so play around with different recipes to find the ones you love. Just make sure you buy quality matcha powder to make sure your body gets all of the good stuff.