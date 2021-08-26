3 Popular Australian Cordless Lighting Styles for Serene Spaces

Have you ever noticed how transferring interior decorating inspiration from a photo in a magazine or online to your home often leaves something to be desired? You can purchase the same furniture, paint the walls the same colour, and place your knick-knacks in just the same spots on the shelves, but it still doesn’t look quite right. It’s probably your lighting. Setting aside the fact that most of the photos you’re looking at are likely taken by professionals using special equipment to produce a desired effect, lighting plays a key role in the comfort factor of a room.

Imagine that you are going for a massage at your favourite spa. It wouldn’t feel nearly as relaxing if the overhead fluorescents were blazing, would it? Would a romantic dinner with your partner feel as cosy if it took place under a spotlight? The layout of a room and the number of windows influences the availability of natural light, and your wiring makes it either easier or more difficult to place ceiling lights and lamps just so to achieve the desired lighting effect.

Battery operated lamps can provide just the right solution for ambient lighting in your home. Here are three types to consider for creating serene spaces.

1. Omnidirectional Light

Cylindrical lights are bright enough to light up the night, but still provide an ambient feel. The Wood lamp makes a beautiful addition to an outdoor patio setting. In place of a floodlight or carriage lights that are bright and have a limited radius, a battery operated lamp can be placed on any table or ledge to light all corners of your yard. The soft glow of a lamp is more soothing in the evening after the sun has set.

An omnidirectional light will also provide comfort in small spaces. A book nook becomes much cosier with softer light and encourages getting lost in a story for hours. Lamps are also nicer than overhead lights at night to help you wind down. A lamp on your bedside table encourages relaxation and comfort.

2. Sidelight & Downlight

Soft sidelight and direct downlight are helpful in spaces where just a little light will do. A baby’s nursery is kept dark for sleep, but a soft lamp won’t disturb their slumber and will allow you to see to tend to their needs in the night. The Victoria lamp has a classic look that can also be used in a study. When you’re working late to finish a presentation or your teen is wrapping up some homework, direct downlight ensures that everyone can see what is being worked on without eye strain, and the sidelight keeps the room calm.

The bulb options in this type of lamp also help to create the atmosphere that you desire. Warm candlelight is a softer light than warm white light, so a simple adjustment to the type of bulb can make the ultimate difference in the ambience of a room.

3. Glare-Free Downlight

You built a gorgeous sunroom because the views are astounding, and you didn’t want to be limited to enjoying them only from outdoors. All that glass is great during the day, but after dark, overhead lights and lamps reflect on the windows making it difficult to see out. The Owl 1 is designed with a dome reflector that directs light down so that the room is well lit, and the view can still be enjoyed.

Lights can also cause glare on photo frames. Your photographs and paintings need some light to be appreciated, but overhead lights cause a glare on the glass, and guests have to twist their necks at odd angles to appreciate the art. Lamps designed to direct light downward provide just the right amount of light for your genius to be appreciated by preventing glare and reflections on the glass.

Cordless lighting is versatile. Because you don’t need to worry about only placing a lamp within reach of a socket, the ability to light any corner of a room is a reality. Overhead lights have certain uses, but when you’re trying to create a calm, ambient atmosphere for your home, lamps that allow you to control the strength and directionality of the light will provide better options.