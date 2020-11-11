3 Professional Benefits of Aiming High and Being Action Oriented

There are various things that most successful entrepreneurs seem to have in common – including things like good time management skills, a clear sense of vision and direction, stubborn persistence, and a degree of confidence.

Perhaps two of the most common features found among entrepreneurial successes, however, is that they will typically aim high and maintain an action oriented disposition over the course of day-to-day professional life.

In other words, if you are planning a construction venture, it may be a good idea to “go big,” enlist the help of a company such as Costas Constructions, and take on a really ambitious endeavour rather than to play it safe. By the same token, it may be best to “dive in” headfirst, today, rather than planning and preparing for months or years first.

Here are just some of the potential professional benefits of aiming high and being action oriented.

Because even if you don’t hit your target, aiming high is likely to get you further

There is a popular saying that exists in various different forms, but which goes along the lines of “if you aim for the stars, you may hit the moon.”

It’s a simple fact that when you set yourself highly ambitious goals and targets to aim for, there is a significant chance that you will not actually achieve those goals or targets in full. In fact, you may fall well short.

Nonetheless, when you work to earnestly pursue a big and ambitious target, it’s almost inevitable that you will achieve much of value along the way, while also accumulating a lot of useful knowledge and insight, even if you fall short.

Of course, it’s also possible that you actually hit your big ambitious target.

If you’re always aiming low and playing it safe, however, the best case scenario you can typically expect will be minor and low-level achievements. These certainly have their place, but they may not transform your professional destiny in quite the same way.

Because it’s often far too easy to talk yourself out of something before you even get started

One of the reasons why ambitious goal setting and an action oriented approach are so essential, is because of the basic reality that it’s often extremely easy to talk yourself out of something before you even get started.

Psychologists have found that human beings all tend to have a strong inbuilt aversion to risk and loss. In fact, we are typically much more negatively impacted by a loss than we are positively impacted by a win.

For this reason, the more we overthink our ambitions and projects, the likelier we tend to be to talk ourselves out of them, or to add levels of insurmountable complexity.

Dreaming big and getting started today is one way of sidestepping this whole process and building momentum upfront.

Because building your own enthusiasm and momentum is extremely important

In any business venture you are pursuing, your own level of enthusiasm for the undertaking is extremely important. Not only will it give you the drive you need to keep pushing forward consistently, but it will also keep you engaged, and make you more resilient to setbacks.

Ambitious, exciting goals are simply easier to become enthusiastic about than small and everyday ones. And the momentum built by being action oriented can carry you a very long way.