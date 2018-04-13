3 Questions To Ask Before Buying A Fixer-Upper House

How Much Work Is It?

Buying a new build home is pretty expensive so a lot of people are saving money by getting an older home and fixing it up themselves. It’s a good way to make buying a house more affordable and older houses often have more character than a new build as well. It’ll also feel more like your home if you’ve put the time and effort into fixing it up and making it look great again, but you’ve got to be very careful about choosing the property. If you get it wrong and end up taking on too much work, you might not have the money or the expertise to make it liveable, which leaves you in a sticky situation. Before you sign any paperwork, consider these questions.

People often buy a house thinking that it just needs a bit of a makeover, only to find out that there are severe structural problems that are incredibly expensive and time consuming to fix. Once you’ve bought the house, you’re stuck with it, which is why it’s important that you know the full extent of the work before making a decision. Head over to SpiPropertyInspections.com.au and get a surveyor to look over the house for you. They’ll be able to identify any underlying problems that aren’t immediately obvious to the untrained eye. Making sure that you avoid any nasty surprises after moving in is key to finding a good fixer-upper house. Once you know exactly what work you’ll need to do on the house, you can decide whether it’s worth it or not.

How Much Can You Do Yourself?

Fixing up a house is always going to cost you money but if you want to keep your budget down, you’ve got to do as much of the work as you can yourself. Most cosmetic changes like painting or wallpapering can be done yourself pretty easily. But when you start getting into the bigger jobs, there are some things you should never do yourself. Anything to do with electrics should be left to the professionals because it all needs to be done right and then signed off as safe. If it isn’t and there is a fire caused by faulty electrics, you won’t be able to claim on the insurance because you did the work yourself. Large structural changes also need to be handled by a professional because if you get it wrong, the house will be unsafe to live in.

Can You Afford The Repairs?

The worst thing you can do is get halfway through renovating a house then realize you haven’t got the money to finish it. You’ll be living in a half finished house, if it’s even liveable, until you can raise the money. Once you’ve had an inspection done and you’ve got a list of all the work that needs doing, you need to price all of those jobs and get a total figure for renovating the place. Visit finder.com for some tips on pricing a home renovation, it’s harder than you think. You have to remember every tiny detail so your price is accurate and you don’t get any nasty surprises down the line.

If you can answer these 3 questions, you should be able to decide whether a fixer-upper is worth the money or not.