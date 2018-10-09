3 Reasons Why Fixing up Your Neglected Garden Can Improve Your Quality of Life

It’s one of those weird ironies of modern life that we’re surrounded by comfort, luxuries and opportunities that our ancestors could only dream of, but in many ways and according to many metrics, we’re more likely to be disheartened, depressed, and dissatisfied with life than our grandparents were.

As a solution to some of the chronic stress and crisis of meaning that we often seem to face these days, people will turn to various spiritual practices, take up meditation, commit themselves to fitness routines, work on art, and more.

All of these things are great, and can yield great benefits. But what if I told you that simply fixing up your neglected garden, either by yourself or with the help of a professional company such as www.garden-r.com.au, could, by itself, have a surprisingly positive impact on your quality of life?

Here are a few reasons why this is, actually, the case.

Spending time in your garden can improve your mood and mindset all by itself

Various studies have made a very striking and strange discovery — namely that people who spend more time in nature, or in natural settings, seem to be happier and healthier across the board than their counterparts in the concrete jungle.

It’s not exactly possible to draw a clear line of causality here, but some research findings do seem quite remarkable. In one case, patients recovering in a hospital had faster recovery times and enjoyed better mood if they could see a tree from their window.

When your garden is cleaned up, it’s much more likely to be the kind of place where you actually want to, and are able to, spend time. This, in turn, might boost your mood and mindset all by itself.

Transforming something chaotic and messy into something ordered and tidy can give you a sense of control over your life

There’s a tremendous power in the transformation of something chaotic and messy into something ordered and tidy. Seeing this transformation happen — and especially being involved in the process directly — can have an array of profound psychological effects.

For one thing, it reminds you that it’s in your power to shape your environment and destiny with a bit of dedication, hard work, and attention to detail.

For another thing, it can give you a sense of control over your life — seeing that some problem you thought was truly bleak and desolate can, in fact, be overcome.

Gardening can be a regular source of exercise and a meditative practice

If you make a regular practice of gardening and spending time in your garden, you’ll find that it can be a deeply soothing and rejuvenating experience, almost like a kind of meditation. The work of gardening requires a bit of attention, but not intense thought. After a while, the work will put you in a peaceful sort of “Zen” flow state.

Gardening can, of course, also be a regular source of low to medium-intensity exercise, not to mention a chance to get a bit of fresh air and spend some time in the sun.

All of these things can have a very positive effect on you after only a short space of time.