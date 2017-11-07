3 Shocking Ways Your Home Is Damaging The Environment Right Now

As homeowners, we need to be environmentally-friendly at all times. It may surprise you to learn that your home is the exact opposite. Here are a few shocking ways your house is damaging the environment right this very second:

Excessive Energy Use

Using too much energy in your home is a serious environmental issue. We all leave the lights on and have the heating on full blast from time to time. In these upcoming summer months, we might even have the air conditioning turned up to the highest setting too.

Everything adds up and means your home uses way too much energy. In fact, as per https://industry.gov.au, energy consumption rose in the last year. The more energy we use, the more fossil fuels we burn. The simple way to solve this is to be more frugal with your energy use at home. Or, try and use renewable energy sources like wind or solar power.

Improper Rubbish Disposal

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out that homes create loads of rubbish. Every week you’ll throw out a couple of bin bags packed full of waste for the rubbish trucks to pick up. The problem is, you might be getting rid of your waste in the wrong way. Too many people neglect to recycle their rubbish, meaning it gets sent to a landfill and burnt up – attributing to global warming. This is especially true when throwing out junk from your house such as old furniture, etc. Most of us either put it in a skip to be carried away or take it to the tip and chuck it in with everything else.

Needless to say, this is bad for the environment, and you need to dispose of your rubbish the right way. As it mentions on www.samedayrubbishremoval.com.au, technology at recycling plants is getting better and better. They know what can be recycled, so it’s worth taking your stuff to a plant or getting a rubbish collection company to do this for you. You’ll be surprised at how much of your junk can be recycled and not burnt up in a landfill.

Cutting Down Trees/Plants

Finally, we have one issue that people rarely consider to be harmful to the environment. However, it’s clearly a bad thing if you cut down trees and plants in your garden. I get why people do this; they want more space, or a tree is blocking the sun and causing too much shade, etc.

Unfortunately, cutting down trees, plants or bushes will harm the environment. It means less oxygen is produced, and fewer carbon emissions are taken out of the air. Basically, try and keep your garden as green and natural as possible. Don’t remove all the trees and plants or you will damage the atmosphere.

If you’re guilty of any of these things, then you need to fix them! Ensure your house isn’t one of the many that contribute to global warming. If everyone reading this can make an effort to be more green, then we can help attack the problem!