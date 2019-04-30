3 Simple Staging Tricks That Will Help You Sell Your Home

When you decide that it’s time for a change and you put your house on the market, you might expect it to get snapped up right away, but it doesn’t always happen that way. People often find that they have their house on the market for months and they’re just not getting any interest, and there are a couple of different reasons for that. It might be the location or maybe your asking price is too high. But a lot of the time, it’s the way that you present the house when you show it. If you aren’t getting any interest, try some of these simple staging tricks to make the house more attractive to potential buyers.

Clear Some Space

The biggest mistake that people make is simply having too much stuff in the house. When a buyer sees the property, you want them to consider the space and imagine themselves living there, but they can’t do that if the space is cluttered up with heavy furniture and general junk, that’s why it’s important to have a bit of a clearout before showing the house. You still need to make it look lived in and give a few ideas about how the rooms can be arranged, but you also need to give the buyer some room for imagination. If you have big pieces of furniture that command a lot of space in a room, it’s best to put them in self storage while you show potential buyers around. Too many oversized pieces of furniture will make the rooms feel smaller than they actually are.

Increase The Flow Of Light

A dark home is a very difficult home to sell. Nobody wants to move into a house that is dingy and feels cramped and claustrophobic so it’s important that you increase the flow of natural light through the house when you’re showing it, and there are a few simple ways that you can do that. First off, you need to consider the window treatments that you’re using. If you’ve got some heavy curtains in a dark colour, they’re going to suck up a lot of light. But if you switch them for some white shutters, for example, you’ll increase the flow of natural light. There are other tricks you can use like making sure that all of the doors in the house are open so the light flows throughout and the space appears more open, and you can get rid of any trees or shrubs that are blocking the windows.

Organize Storage Properly

Good storage space is something that buyers are always looking for, which is why it’s important that you organize the storage properly. If you’ve got shelves that are packed full with junk or cupboards that are overflowing, that gives the impression that there isn’t enough storage space for all of your stuff, and that doesn’t sit well with potential buyers. But if everything is organized and there is a specific place for everything, it shows the buyer that there is plenty of room for all of their stuff in the house.

These simple tricks will help you to set the house up in the right way so buyers are more likely to make an offer.