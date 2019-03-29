3 Surprising Realities About Raising A Puppy

Your puppy may sleep more than you expect

Introducing a new puppy into your home is undeniably an exciting time, bringing new joy to your family and allowing you to delight in the fun and laughs that any puppy is sure to provide. However, if you’re raising a puppy for the first time, there might be a few surprises along the way…

Puppies are known for their boundless energy – and there’s no doubt you’ll experience the same! – but what is often overlooked is that puppies tend to need plenty of sleep too. A mature dog will sleep for between 12 and 14 hours a day, but for puppies, their sleeping pattern is more akin to cats; around 18 to 20 hours of sleep is entirely normal.

You can start training fairly early

By the age of two months, most puppies should be able to understand basic training commands such as “sit” and “stay” – which is far sooner than most new puppy owners expect. It’s usually best to wait until your puppy is around six months before attending formal dog training classes, but you can make a great start at home while your puppy is still relatively young – keep it simple, go slowly, and stick to the basics to ensure your pup doesn’t get overwhelmed.

Your puppy will grow incredibly quickly

We humans are used to relatively slow growth, given it takes around 18 years for a baby to fully mature into an adult. However, for dogs, the actual “puppy” stage is blink-and-you’ll-miss-it fast, as the following infographic helps to demonstrate…



