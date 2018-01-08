3 Things That May Interest, Invigorate and Empower Australian Women

Australian women have a huge amount going for them; they are cultured, enjoy great food, intelligent and independent, for example. They are also part of a thriving, modern island society and while this geographic isolation has its merits, it can also leave them less in touch with some of the global trends and issues of the day.

With this in mind we have compiled a list of 3 things which may interest, invigorate and empower the modern Australian woman.

Global Politics

Living on an island, albeit an extremely big one, it is natural to be introspective, somewhat when it comes to the things such as political issues. Having a wider perspective can, however, be a real game changer when it comes to personal enlightenment, confidence and success.

Those who have knowledge of global politics, for example, are in a much better position from which to contextualise their own geographic strengths and weaknesses – this, in turn, can feed positively into many other areas of life. Being able to reference the Brexit negotiations that are taking place in Europe for instance may be a game changer if you are being interviewed for a job that involves international trade.

Travel if You Can, Read if You Can’t

Travel is said to be the best form of education, there is nothing like a first-hand experience to engage and energise any individual. Visiting foreign shores really opens the mind and releases you from the metaphoric shackles of everyday life.

Where travel is not an option, reading comes a close second when it comes to opening the doors of perception and looking outside of the box – steer clear of trashy novels and look to deep thinkers like Margaret Atwood for fiction and The Economist for world news.

Look After the Pennies

Being financially independent is something most Australian women aspire to and while a nine to five can help in this department, making the money you earn work to accrue more capital is the real key to success.

Many are looking into trading online as a way to make their money work harder, with investments such as forex proving to be a popular option. Once the realm of elite white men, the financial markets have been revolutionised in recent years and now, using online trading platforms, they are open to anyone who wishes to speculate to accumulate.

Australian women are a healthy group, but it is important that we look after mind, body and soul if we are to reach our true potential.