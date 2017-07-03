3 Ways To Pick The Perfect Exhibition For Your Business

Share this: Twitter

The right exhibition for your brand and business can be a significant boost for your bottom line and organisation as a whole. The first step to a great exhibit, though, is to choose events that offer your brand the most potential. There really isn’t a one-size-fits-all kind of list that works for every company. In fact, different factors tend to influence which exhibitions you are more likely to succeed at and which are not for you, no matter how many attendees there may be. Here are our tips on how to choose the right exhibition to participate in.

1. Understand who your demographic is

So, you probably already have a good idea of who your demographic is, but if you don’t, you should learn before you book a stand at an exhibition. You need to know if your demographic is going to attend the events you want to exhibit at. For instance, if your area of service is usually limited to a particular community and the event is being hosted rather far away from that particular area, chances are you won’t do well and it is better to skip it and book something closer. Keep in mind that local residents often make up a significant percentage of the average attendee count at exhibitions. If the attendees you think are most likely to be attracted to your offering are not going to be there, then it’s probably not the right one for you.

2. Determine your budget

As you know, budget tends to govern much of what you do in terms of promotions and marketing. Ensure you know how much you will be able to spend on the event and what you will need to get out of it in order to make a profit. Some events tend to have higher rental rates or could charge extra for cleaning booths or supplying electricity.

It is also worth keeping in mind that a larger booth won’t necessarily lead to larger sales. You can certainly outdo the competition, but you’ll end up spending more and your leads aren’t likely to be impressed. Just as long as you have enough space to set up your display, kiosks, and furniture, and still be able to walk around comfortably, attendees will be happy. Experienced stand builders like Aspect Exhibitions can help you design the perfect stand.

Overall, you should aim for quality instead of quantity to ensure your display is clean, well-organised, easy to browse, and attention grabbing. You may well discover that an exhibition you through you may not be able to attend is actually well within your budget if you choose smaller and more effective exhibit space.

3. Finally, do your research

Be sure to learn as much as you can about the event and what it could do for your business. Start by researching past attendance reports and finding out whether or not the event was popular or if there seems to be a trend in attendance. Such records can indicate how the event will do in the coming year and whether or not it’s the right one for you.

Take note of these tips and you’re sure to choose the appropriate exhibition for your business.