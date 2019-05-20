3 Ways to Stay Comfortable after a Brazilian Butt Lift

A voluptuous butt doesn’t come naturally to everyone but fortunately, there are ways to enhance and lift your buttocks without having to diet and exercise like crazy.

By getting rid of the excess fat from your hips, thighs, stomach or arms and injecting it into the buttocks, you can have a shapelier butt that turns heads. Once the excess fat has been injected into your buttocks, it will be shaped to give you beautiful, natural contours.

Unlike implants, the Brazilian butt lift produces results that look and feel natural. Plus, there is a very low risk of rejection and infection because no foreign materials are being used.

As with any procedure of this nature, your body will need time to recover after your procedure. Recovery is not something that many people look forward to but there are ways to make this process more comfortable.

Brazilian Butt Lift Recovery Tips

Here are three things that you can do to make yourself a little more comfortable during your recovery.

Buy a pregnancy pillow

Brazilian butt lift surgeon, Dr Morris Ritz, recommends buying a pregnancy pillow to use during your recovery. The reason for this is that you won’t be able to sleep on your back for about two weeks and a pregnancy pillow makes it a little easier to stay on your side. Pregnancy pillows are designed to support your hips as well as your back, which will ensure you can get the rest you need to see results sooner.

Don’t forget to wear your compression garment

There is going to be some swelling after your Brazilian butt lift, which is why your surgeon will provide you with a compression garment after your surgery. The garment will cover your entire buttocks as well as a small portion of your legs. It’s not exactly an attractive pair of underwear but wearing your compression garment as directed by your surgeon will ensure that you reduce the chances of complications. It will also keep you comfortable during your recovery.

Get up and walk around

Even though strenuous activity is not going to be possible for several weeks after your butt lift, patients should make a point of doing some light walking one week into their recovery. Not only will this movement get your blood and endorphins flowing but it will get your joints moving too. The increase in endorphins will also make you feel better mentally. With this being said, if you experience severe pain when you attempt to walk around, it’s best to contact your surgeon.

By taking the above steps, you can make your recovery more comfortable. However, keep in mind that you still won’t be able to sit properly for about 10 days, which can also cause general discomfort. It’s also important to follow your surgeon’s aftercare instructions if you want your recovery to go as smoothly as possible. Recovery does take some time and can be a bit of a mental adjustment but the results will be well worth it.