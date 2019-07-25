4 Easy Photo Editing Techniques Beginners Should Try

Beginners often find it difficult to edit photos due to the fact that many of the techniques can be quite complicated. That is not true of all of them however, and if you’re new to photo editing it is best to start with some of the easier techniques.

In particular every beginner should try using these four easy photo editing techniques, each of which will help you to improve your photos by leaps and bounds:

Fix the exposure Many photos don’t have perfect exposure, either due to mistakes made when snapping them or because of unavoidable lighting conditions. In short learning to fix the exposure is bound to be useful – and it isn’t particularly difficult either seeing as many editing software will have an automated tool that you can try. If possible you should go further than that however, and manually adjust the color settings. Aside from the Exposure setting, you can make more specific adjustments to the color tone using the Blacks, Shadows, Highlights, and Whites settings. Try to refer to the histogram (if present), and use it as a guide.

Crop to improve the composition It isn’t difficult to crop photos in editing software, and you normally just need to set the new frame that you want. To take full advantage of the crop tool however, you should use it as a way to improve the composition of your photos. To accomplish that, you should use the rule of thirds or other basic composition rules as a guide.

Apply filters for tone Manually adjusting the tone of photos can be difficult, but an easier alternative is to take advantage of the filters in your photo editing software. The options available will vary from one software to the next, but most should have at least a few. If you want you can regard filters as a starting point to adjust the tone of your photos. Subsequently you can adjust the manual settings in your editing software to make further improvements.

Straighten the photo Snapping photos that are completely level is not easy, especially if you aren’t using a tripod or don’t have time to properly frame the shot. However it is easy enough to straighten photos after the fact using your editing software. Some software may have a specific feature to straighten photos. However even if not all that you really need to do is rotate your photo and then crop the edges to make the frame uniform. If the horizon is in the photo you should focus on trying to make it level. However if not, you may need to find some other reference line. At times it may be best to use an imaginary line that connects important elements.

Not only are these techniques relatively easy and beginner-friendly, but they don’t require expensive and professional-level editing software. In fact if you want a capable image editor for Mac, here you can find one that has everything you need.

By starting with these techniques, you should find it easy to get into photo editing and at the same time will undoubtedly be encouraged by the results. More importantly you’ll be able to start to get some experience under your belt, and be able to improve your skills the more that you edit your photos.

Author Bio:-

Mahendra Bajiya (pictured) is a digital marketer and content creator. As the owner of MIGuestpost.com he provides guest post services and has been published on a wide range of technical and niche websites. If you want to get in touch you can find him on LinkedIn – Facebook – Twitter.