4 Fashion brands you’ll want to have in your wardrobe this winter

After a long, hot summer down under, cooler weather is rolling in across the country, which means it’s time to replenish your winter wardrobe. Check out these pieces for winter from the very best Australian and International brands.

With the help of Australian fashion retailer, Order of Style, we have put together this collection of pieces for winter 2018. From jackets and coats, to dresses and boots, these pieces from American Vintage; CAMILLA AND MARC; H Brand; and IRO, will keep you warm and on trend when the weather cools.

American Vintage

Launched in 2005, American Vintage is the brainchild of Parisian designer Mickael Azoulay. Searching for an innovative concept, the designer drew his inspirations from his travels to the United States and took another look at the basic t-shirt. He launched a mini-revolution in the world of fashion, transforming the T-shirt from a daily essential into a collection piece. Since then, the collection has grown to include super soft t-shirts, jersey knits, relaxed day dresses and more. The brand’s trademark style is underpinned by casual cuts and a nuanced colour range.

CAMILLA AND MARC Launched in 2003 by siblings Camilla Freeman-Topper and Marc Freeman, CAMILLA AND MARC is an independent, family owned and run, Australian luxury fashion brand. The CAMILLA AND MARC philosophy centres around offering high-end design and construction with a simplicity in design that allows the wearer to shine through. CAMILLA AND MARC believe in great design that is transforming, striving to inspire women to be a better, more confident version of themselves.

H Brand

Specialising in exquisite fur and cashmere products, Sydney-based H Brand is modern luxury personified. Sisters and co-designers Kate Strahorn and Edwina Horseman created H Brand with a vision for the label to sit at the intersection of skilled workmanship, timeless design, and innovative texture- and textile-focused techniques. Each piece from H Brand’s lavish and directional collections combines creativity, passion, tradition, and stylish comfort. Lush, cosy rabbit and fox furs are responsibly sourced and make up the label’s signature line of jackets, coats, capes, and cardigans.

IRO Created in 2005 between Paris and New York, by Arik and Laurent Bitton, IRO represents a female and modern silhouette which is a blend of a luxury and casual look. Renowned for their leather jackets and jeans, the brand’s style is epitomised by classic Parisian chic combined with rugged street style. Draped mini skirts, luxurious leather jackets and sexy skinny jeans, IRO is the women’s clothing brand for those that want to make an impact with their style.

