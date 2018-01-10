4 Hair Care Tips for Senior Women Struggling With Hair Loss

By Lori Thomas, SeniorAdvice.com

There are so many different changes that can impact our bodies as we age. Some, we are prepared for, others we aren’t. For many senior women, one of the most surprising and difficult-to-talk about changes they go through is thinning hair and overall hair loss. So many women struggle with thinning hair and it can take a serious toll not only on their looks but on their self-esteem as well. With this in mind, here are five proven haircare tips for senior women who may be struggling with thinning hair and hair loss.

1. Give Your Hair a Break

For so many women, from the moment they notice their hair thinning or falling out, they start doing more to change their look. While it can be tempting to do more curling, teasing, blow drying and coloring—when your hair starts thinning it means it is time to give it a much-needed reprieve. If your hair is thinning, it is likely already damaged and fragile, so avoiding excess styling damage is an important step in making sure you aren’t making things worse.

Avoid styling whenever you can and try to limit your washes as much as possible. It can be difficult at first, but you will be surprised by how healthy and nourished your hair looks after just a few weeks.

2. Start From the Inside Out

Healthy hair starts from the inside, there is no way around it. Many senior women actually suffer from vitamin deficiencies and malnutrition as they age, even if they don’t realize it. A poor diet can affect weight, health, skin and… your hair. A balanced diet filled with lean proteins is essential for helping your hair grow and to stop thinning and hair loss. There are also skin, hair and nail supplements available that are filled with the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to produce fuller, thicker hair.

Of course, before starting any new vitamin, it is important to consult your doctor.

3. Sooth Your Scalp

For most senior women, issues with dry, brittle hair that tends to fall out has a lot to do with their scalp. Seniors with dry, flaky scalps are putting their hair at risk for even more hair-loss. Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp, so you will not only need to treat your dry scalp and dandruff with the right shampoo, but consider a hair-conditioning oil like Argan oil or Moroccan oil to help further-nourish this problem area.

4. Talk to Your Doctor About Hormones

Thinning hair can happen with age, but if your hair is completely falling out, it can not only be a big nuisance, but it can be a sign of a bigger problem. Research suggests that complete hair loss in senior women may actually be due to low hormone levels. When women stop producing as much estrogen and progesterone after menopause, it not only leaves them with a number of emotional and physical side effects, but it can cause their hair follicles to thin and fall out. In fact, anxiety in seniors can dramatically increase hair loss.

If this is becoming a serious problem, some doctors may recommend hormone therapies to help with hair loss and other side effects of hormonal imbalances.

Hair loss as a senior woman can be difficult to deal with, but it doesn’t mean that there aren’t ways that women can combat this unfortunately common issue and regain the look and the confidence they deserve well into their golden years.