4 IT Solutions for Teams Who Struggle with Managing Their Workload

Project Management Software

For some people working in an IT team means that you need to be overworked and constantly exhausted. However, overworked employees don’t have a habit of sticking around for too long. If you want to retain your employees and help them manage their workload, you’re in need of the following four tools.

When things become hectic around the office, micromanagement isn’t an option. As a matter of fact, your team’s work shouldn’t be based on micromanagement for several reasons even under calm conditions.

For starters, this job will drive your managers crazy. If you tell them to micromanage, you’re actually asking them to become spies who walk around the office non-stop, checking to see who’s making progress and what everyone is doing. Basically, they should be breathing down the neck of your workers.

Micromanagement is the result of a lack of trust. When your employees don’t work as a team, placing trust in one another, it falls down to your manager to control instead of delegating responsibilities.

This is the main reason why IT teams are struggling with their workload – the workforce is not being directed properly. Your management team should focus on breaking projects into small tasks and assigning responsibilities.

Besides, additional pressure coming from your managers will only make your workers less productive.

A Powerful Calendar

Contemporary IT teams often have to juggle several projects at once. This is another situation where managers make a mistake and instead of simplifying conditions, they make them harder.

Although it might seem like a good idea to use a separate calendar for each project, so it can contain even the finest detail on its progress, this is a bad idea and the main reason why your team is unable to meet all deadlines.

Your entire team needs to consult the same calendar, both managers, and workers. Only this way will they have an overview of the whole situation. Based on that, your workers will be able to make individual schedules so they can fulfill your expectations. When it comes to your management team – they will be able to delegate the overall workload properly.

The Live Chat Integration

This is a way to cut your bills, make more time, and provide your customers with a better support service.

Once you integrate a live chat to your business, you can shut down the separate support center. That department is costly and unnecessary with this software. Instead of paying for dozens of employees to provide support, you can put your actual team in charge and have them take care of your customers.

If your support team is an offshore company, chances are they are not able to meet the quality service standards you’d like to maintain. When that’s a problem, the number of customers that are being connected directly to you grows and your workload increases.

Your team can use their own expertise to help your website visitors, solve their problems, and teach them how to get the most out of your service.

Besides, these chats offer multiple channels for communication – chat, call, and video call. So, your customers will be able to conveniently reach you using their preferred channel.

Use of Hard Working Chatbots

While we’re on the subject of customer service, it’s imperative to mention chatbots.

You can add them to any platform – your website, social media accounts, communication apps like Skype, etc. A chatbot is there to replace your support agents, and you’re responsible for its intelligence. The more you train it, the more work it will be able to conduct on its own.

Experts in the industry Avi Ben Ezra and Henri Ben Ezra who founded SnatchBot, a company that ranks high on the best chatbot platform list, have significantly simplified the process of chatbot building. With the SnatchBot templates, you don’t have to start from scratch – you can use predefined answers and fill in the blanks.

When browsing through different products in this niche, it’s necessary that you go with the best chatbot platform. Only the best chatbot platform can provide a valuable mimic of genuine support that your website visitors won’t confuse for automated, generic answers.

With these tools, you’ll be able to gain control of activities in your office. Your managers will be able to focus on their job, your workers will be thoroughly familiar with their duties, and your customer service will be flawless.