4 Jobs That are Safe from the Impending Robot Apocalypse

These days, plenty of people have been talking about the robot “invasion” taking over industries around the world. From automated and self-serve checkout counters to manufacturing and certain jobs in law and medicine, there are a lot of careers out there that soon might not be available to humans in the next decade or two.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, though, as many jobs are actually “robot-proof,” meaning they aren’t at risk of being taken over by computer, robots or other forms of artificial intelligence. Here are four jobs that are safe from the impending robot apocalypse.

1. Nurses

It’s no secret there will always be jobs requiring a human touch — and no profession proves that more than nursing. In particular, the intense amount of complex human interaction required of nurses on a daily basis would be difficult for even the most advanced AI computer system to replicate.

And while AI might eventually help with things like hospital administration or even surgery, these systems wouldn’t be able to process or understand the oftentimes subtle vocal and physical cues that nurses have to constantly look for in patients.

2. Call Center Agents

If you currently work in or are thinking of joining the customer service industry, you’ll be pleased to know live call center agent jobs will continue to be necessary in the years ahead.

While chatbots are growing in popularity and being relied upon in a number of industries, this form of automation can’t replace the personal interaction and top-quality service provided by live call center agents, who, like nurses, pick up on subtle cues that customers might be giving.

This means even a call contact center that uses and relies upon high-tech systems will always be in need of a human being to help communicate with customers.

3. Therapists

Sensing a pattern? You’re right! The jobs that are most likely to be safe from a robot takeover are ones that require a great deal of personal, human interaction.

And like nurses and customer service agents, therapists and psychiatrists will continue to be needed in the coming decades. Possessing a great deal of knowledge, as well as the empathy and compassion required to help create a connection with patients, therapists have a skill that robots will likely never be able to replicate.

4. Robotics Engineers

If day-to-day human interaction isn’t your ideal career, don’t fret. Those who are still looking to be involved in the high-tech engineering and manufacturing sectors will continue to find jobs in robotics engineering. It’s true robots and complex AI computer systems will continue to become a bigger presence in our lives — and that means society will need people to create these robots and, of course, keep them from taking over the world.

That’s where robotics engineers will come into play, creating top-performing robots that will help society grow and change, while hopefully stopping them from recreating the first two seasons of “Battlestar Galactica.”

A New Hope

The potential for people to lose their jobs and careers to new technology is one of the oldest and greatest fears in society. And while some industries will indeed fall victim to the robot overlords, it’s important to remember that, when it comes to jobs requiring empathy, creativity and human connection, a machine can never replace what makes us distinctly and complexly human.