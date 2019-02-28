4 Key Reasons That Nursing Is The Career Option You Shouldn’t Pass Over

Ever thought of becoming a nurse? Well, maybe you should! In fact, nursing is a field that is not only challenging and exciting, but that can make a real positive difference in the lives of the people that you come into contact with. It is also a career you can find out more about in my post below.

Employability rates

First of all, it doesn’t matter if you have found your dream job if the chances of you actually getting to work in that sector are minimal. Sadly, this something that happens all the time, especially in the creative arts where competition for individual gig jobs, let alone salaried positions is fierce.

What this shows is that employability rates matter when choosing your career and one role for which there is nearly always need is nursing staff.

After all, you have places of work including hospitals and medical practices to choose from as well as in-home care, and even opportunities to travel with this type of career as well. This choice being something that will provide you with the security of knowing that you will nearly always be able to find a job, no matter the economic climate at the time.

Advancement

Another reason that you should pass over the option of becoming a nurse is that it is a role where a great deal of specialization and advancement is possible. In fact, you can complete a nursing masters programs online now, from the comfort of your own home. You can even fit it in around your current work and family responsibilities as well, which make it a fantastic option for people that wish to advance their career without having to take a pay cut.

Additionally, all the areas in which you can specialize including dermatology, oncology, and psychiatry means that you can expect to have a long and rewarding career in a field in which you have a particular interest. This being something that can make nursing a particularly fulfilling career choice.

Vocation

Of course, one for the critical factors about becoming a nurse is that it’s not a regular 9-5 type job. In fact, it’s a vocation, or calling in life, and you can actually make a substantial difference to those people you come into contact with.

What this means is that if job satisfaction and using your time on this planet for good is important to you, nursing can make an excellent choice.

Challenge

Finally, when asked what they hate about their jobs the most, an overwhelming number of people reply that it is the boredom and mundane tasks that are involved. Of course, when you choose a career in medicine such as nursing, you are unlikely to struggle with this issue.

In fact, nursing is often a life or death situation, one that deals with members of the public, and one that needs a cool head, and the ability to put into practice your knowledge and expertise at the drop of a hat. Something that makes it one of the most challenging career options there is and is the last reason to consider choosing nursing for your career.