4 Medical Reasons to Consider a Tummy Tuck

Most people are already familiar with the cosmetic benefits of a tummy tuck. Also referred to as abdominoplasty, a tummy tuck is designed to tighten the stomach muscles, while also getting rid of excess skin and fat. It’s for these reasons that most tummy tuck patients just lost a significant amount of weight or recently had a child.

However, something that not many people know is that tummy tucks also have a number of medical benefits.

Medical Reasons to Consider a Tummy Tuck

Here are a few of the medical reasons why people consider an abdominoplasty procedure.

1.) Urinary incontinence. When there is too much pressure on the bladder and urethra, it can lead to stress urinary incontinence (SUI), which is characterised by leakage when someone sneezes, coughs, laughs or exercises. The condition can usually be treated without surgery but tummy tucks are proven to produce the most effective results. 2.) Hernia correction. When the intestine or abdominal tissue breaks through the wall of the stomach, it forms a ventral hernia. A cesarean section and weight loss can both lead to hernias but top clinics such as The Plastic Surgery Clinic in Central Coast can correct the issue by tightening the weakened abdominal muscles. 3.) Posture improvement. When your abdominal muscles are stronger, your posture will automatically be better. Following a tummy tuck, your stomach muscles will be able to better support your spine and improve your posture. 4.) Decrease back pain. Following a significant amount of weight loss, it’s not uncommon to experience back pain because the stomach muscles have weakened. By flattening the stomach and getting rid of excess skin and fat, abdominal support will be restored and back pain will be alleviated?

Tummy Tucks as a Weight Loss Surgery

If you are struggling with excess weight and it has begun to affect your health, abdominoplasty is not an option because it is not a weight loss surgery. Your surgeon is only able to remove a certain amount of body fat and on top of this; the procedure won’t make a difference to your blood pressure or cholesterol levels.

The Risks and Rewards of Abdominoplasty

A tummy tuck may sound straight forward but it’s not as simple as people would like to think it is. It is still a major procedure that requires a general anaesthetic and several weeks of recovery.

There are also other factors such as underlying illnesses that come into play, diabetes being a prime example. There are a number of different aspects that a surgeon needs to take into account to ensure that your surgery is both safe and successful. Conditions such as diabetes can affect both the procedure and the recovery process, so provisions need to be made to counteract these potential side effects.

Should You Go Ahead with a Tummy Tuck?

The only way to determine whether a tummy tuck would be the ideal option for your medical concerns is to consult with a qualified surgeon who specialises in this procedure.

Your surgeon will tell you more about how you should prepare for the procedure and what you can expect during your recovery. You will also need to find out whether your insurance will cover the costs of the procedure.

Following your tummy tuck, your stomach will be tighter and any medical symptoms that you were experiencing as a result of weakened stomach muscles will have subsided, which means you will have a better quality of life.

If you are ready to take the next step, take the time to do your research and find the right surgeon to consult with.