4 of the Most Interesting Betting Apps 2019

There is no doubt that betting is not an easy task to accomplish. Before you make any decision or finalize your bet, you have to be at your intuitive best. Even more so, your knowledge about the current situation must be top-notched, while having the ability to calculate your chances of winning.

Fortunately, technology has made it easier for bettors like you to make every situation smoother and more achievable. Developers have managed to come up with a deluge of interesting apps, both on Android and iOS. As such, you are able to get an expert view and realistic stats in real-time. What is more, these apps come with the right betting strategies and betting tips, all of which you can really rely upon.

So, without further ado, here are four of many useful betting apps out there. And whether you are using Android or iOS, you can undoubtedly make use of them.

#1. bet365

Being the world’s biggest online bookmaker, it only makes sense for Bet365 to become one of the most popular apps in the betting world. Apart from tips and real-time stats, it also gives you access to a lot of interesting stuff like bet365 bonus code NZ.

By essence, the app offers an extensive range of markets, both pre-match and in-play. It also tops all of these features with top sporting action which can you stream live using your smartphone and/or mobile device. If you are looking for a betting app packed with features and quirky experience, this is without a doubt your most ideal choice.

#2. Betfair

When it comes to daily promotions, nothing can beat Betfair. It is the kind of app that always gets you in front of the best stuff in the betting world. Sure, it does not have a cool aesthetic appeal as the aforementioned, but it definitely takes the experience to a whole new level. Not only is it the quickest and most intuitive, but it is also the most user-friendly out there.

Moreover, Betfair offers seamless streaming and in-play betting. You will definitely appreciate how easy it is to obtain the full Betfair experience.

#3. Paddy Power

Paddy Power is another betting app with the same caliber as bet365 and betfair. Also a popular bookmaker on its own, this app right here is all about providing users with the most enjoyable and comprehensive betting experience. For starters, it gives a wide collection of sports catering to every betting enthusiast across the world. In addition, you can always take advantage of its endless pool of promotions.

Paddy Power is a fun app to use, especially if you are new to betting. It is super user-friendly and helps rookies understand every technicality there is in the betting world. Give it a try and you will appreciate its usefulness.

#4. William Hill

Of course, it is a crime not to include William Hill in this list. After all, it is known for being a “home of mobile betting.” Ask any bettors out there and you will often hear them talk about this app. And there is a variety of reasons why people love it. As expected from a professional bookmaker, its rich history in the betting world is almost what every bettor like you need. From in-play betting to cash out to a wide range of money back offers, there is no reason why you will not like William Hill.

Every app in this list has its own interesting features to offer. Whether you are into aesthetic appeal or functionality, the decision is really up to you. Keep in mind that the best app is all about giving you the best kind of betting experience you need.