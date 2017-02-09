4 Sugar Free Treats You and Your Sweetie can easily whip up at home

Joining the quit sugar movement doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the fun. 100% natural sweetener brand Natvia is encouraging loved up couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day in sugar free style with 4 unique easy-to-make treat recipes.

With so many couples busy with work, children and other responsibilities, there often isn’t much time left to get in the kitchen and enjoy cooking together.

With this in mind, Natvia has created 4 simple recipe ideas that you and your partner can cook together quickly and easily. You’ll really appreciate the time you get to spend together while whipping up Strawberry Kisses, Persian Love Cake, Chocolate Heart Cookies, or Gooey Raspberry Cupcakes!

1. Persian Love Cake

Makes an 18cm round cake, serve 4-6



This cake is sure to spice up your time in the kitchen together, with traditional Persian ingredients of cinnamon, nutmeg and cardamom. Baking a cake is always fun, which means you can work with your partner to mix and stir all the yumminess within the bowl, onto the oven and into your mouths.

Ingredients:

• 180g (1 ½ cups) almond meal

• 230g (1 ¾ cups) Natvia natural sweetener

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 60g unsalted butter, softened

• 1 egg

• 125g Greek yoghurt, plus extra to serve

• ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

• ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

• ½ teaspoon ground cardamom

• ¼ teaspoon ginger

• 2 tablespoons shelled pistachios, roughly chopped

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180C. Butter and line an 18cm springform tin with baking paper.

2. Mix together the almond meal, Natvia and salt in a bowl to combine evenly.

3. Add the butter and rub with your fingertips until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Spoon half the mixture into the prepared tin and press down gently to cover the base evenly.

4. To the remaining mixture, add the egg, yoghurt and spices, and beat with a wooden spoon until smooth and creamy. Pour this mixture over the prepared base, and sprinkle the chopped pistachios around the border.

5. Bake until golden brown and just set, approximately 30 minutes.

6. Allow to cool completely in the tin on a wire rack, before gently unmoulding and transferring to a serving plate. Serve with extra Greek yoghurt on the side.