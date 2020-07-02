4 Things To Consider When Choosing Professional Movers

Moving from one location to another can be very exciting as this allows you to start over a new leaf and seize better opportunities, but the entire process of moving can be challenging. Once you decide to move, you’ll have to list down several tasks and accomplish them months or weeks before your actual moving date. A lot of your time and effort is required when you move.

Fortunately, you don’t have to do all of these alone because you can now hire contractors who offer moving packing services. These professionals can complete moving-related tasks on your behalf, allowing you to save time and energy during the process.

For you to end up hiring the best professional movers, make sure to consider the following when choosing:

Get Recommendations Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to search far to determine how professional movers operate – you can usually get this information from your friends or family who have hired professional movers in the past. If you don’t have any idea how much to tip movers or where you’re going to start looking for them, get recommendations from your own social circle. Friends and family who moved in the past have likely hired professional movers to help them out. Ask about their experience with a particular mover and determine if this mover provided quality moving services. The experience of your friends and family can help you set your expectations and prevent you from wasting your money from inexperienced movers. Do Initial Screening After getting names of at least professional movers, get their contact information and reach out to each of them. You should give them a call and inquire about the list of their services and how much each will cost. The information you can gather from this process will give you a better idea on which movers offer affordable rates. Aside from asking about their services and rates, conducting initial screening with the professional movers you shortlisted can also help you determine their level of customer service. Simply talking to them on the phone will enable you to assess whether they are professional and respectful to their customers. If you want to test a professional mover’s customer service, inquire as many questions as you can about their service and assess how they provide answers to your questions. Does the mover provide answers as soon as possible? Or do they merely dismiss your questions and change the topic? If it’s the latter, it’s best if you start scouting for other options. Ask About The License And Insurance A lot of people move regularly, which is why it’s common to find several moving companies today. Regardless if you’re relocating to a small town or busy city, expect that you’ll have several moving companies to choose from. However, keep in mind that not all of these are legitimate. Some people would pose themselves as professional movers but will only steal money from you and not provide any service. For you to steer away from this direction, don’t forget to ask about a mover’s license and insurance. These documents should be a requirement when hiring a professional mover as these speak volumes about the legitimacy and credibility of the movers. Securing a license and insurance also means that the mover has complied with the documents and other requirements set by the state, and that the state has allowed them to operate. Require A Written Contract To avoid paying additional costs and experience undue stress when moving, it’s also important to require a written contract from the professional mover. This document will help both parties understand each of their responsibilities, and if there are fines or penalties when one of the parties fail to meet these responsibilities.

Choose Carefully

There are countless professional movers operating in the world today, making it hard for anyone to choose one. This is especially true if you don’t have any experience working with them in the past. Use this article as your guide so you can easily narrow down your options and hire professional movers that can meet your expectations.