4 Things to Do When Traveling to Australia

Explore the Great Barrier Reef

Everyone knows that the land down under offers its visitors sandy, white beaches, cute and cuddly wildlife and red, arid centre. With this in mind, I was still surprised to find out how much diversity Australia has to offer. There are countless destinations, attractions and activities to engage in Australia that it is difficult to know where to start. The following are four major highlights that stood out during my visit to Australia.

This is the world’s largest coral reef. It is breathtaking and offers majestic views when you snorkel. The view is also pleasing from a boat but the underwater experience is to die for. When you submerge your head in the water, you are greeted by the raw beauty of this natural wonder of the world. The reef is home to over a thousand species of tropical fish in addition to giant sea turtles. From the boat, you can spot flocks of brightly coloured birds that play into the beauty of this attraction. According to my guide, people often spot octopuses, but I was not so lucky.

The Great Barrier Reef spans over two thousand kilometres and there are a host of towns where you can launch your Great Barrier Reef adventure.

Australian Wildlife

Australia is surrounded by oceans and as such, it is home to some peculiar and unique wildlife. The country is home to a few endangered species that can’t be found elsewhere in the world! From kangaroos to koalas Australia has a huge range of wonderful wildlife and exotic species which will provoke a sense of wonder and awe during your visit.

I explored the country’s most famous Zoo, the Taronga Zoo. It is a short ferry ride across the harbour from Circular Quay. I was able to marvel at the thousands of exotic and native Australian animals housed at the zoo. Get yourself an adult zoo pass for forty-five dollars. This pass will cater for the ferry ride from Circular Quay. For the more adventurous, you can hire luxury safari tents and camp on the shores of Sydney Harbor.

Gaming Experience

Australia offers a gaming experience like no other. They have countless casinos that offer the best slots. The gaming scene is best experienced at night. This adventure was memorable and will be going back to Australia for more.

Climb the Sydney Harbor Bridge

This stands out as the most iconic attraction in Australia. The Sydney Harbour Bridge is an aesthetically pleasing part of the Sydney skyline. When in Sydney embrace your adventurous side and climb the bridge. You will not be disappointed as the vantage point offers killer views of Sydney. It is a bit scary, but you get used to it after a while. The mesmerising view also helps. I was quite unlucky as I climbed the bridge on a rather wet and grey day. This didn’t dampen my adventurous experience. I was rather surprised to find out people can get married at the topmost point of the bridge.

If you are planning on visiting Australia, I would recommend incorporating these four activities into your trip.