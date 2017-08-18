4 Things You Should Do After Closing On Your New House 

Buying a new home is an exciting time for anyone. It marks a significant achievement and the start of an era soon to be filled with memories and new experiences. With the steps to buying the house being quite firm, what needs to be done once the house closes can be confusing and often cause more stress. Let’s take a look at some of the main steps you need to think about as a new homeowner.

1. Finalise Closing Forms and Other Official Documents

Your closing forms are valuable documents that need to keep safe and secure. Once the paperwork has been finalised, consider storing them in a fireproof safe or safety deposit box at the bank. Before you store it, though, it’s always a good idea to make a copy and keep it separate from the original.

Other than the closing forms, there are other official documents you may need to consider revising now that you have a new address. Applying for a new driver’s license or ID card to accommodate for the change in address is essential, along with changing your address at your car insurance company. It’s also important to change the address at the entities that you deal with regularly, including your banks, phone companies and your children’s school.

2. Perform the Appropriate Safety Procedures

You never know how safely the previous owners lived, so it’s always smart to ensure the house is up to your personal safety standards. Setting up comprehensive camera surveillance around your property is a great method for protecting you and your family, especially whilst making the transition into a new neighbourhood or if you’re undergoing renovation work once you’ve closed on the house. It’s also never clear how many people the previous owners gave keys to, so changing all the locks is an important step when moving in. Lastly, if you have a fireplace, have an expert inspect it to make sure it’s safe to use.

3. Check Water Temperature and Air Filters

If your new house has a furnace of air conditioner, it’s recommended that the filters are changed every three months. Not only can it cut expenses, but fresh filters allow your device to work more efficiently and provide better air quality.

If the water heater is controlled by you, checking its temperature is important before turning on the hot water â€” you don’t want to find yourself in a cold shower or have a burn from a boiling bath. Developers tend to turn the water temperature down to “vacation” to cut their utility bills, or previous owners may have set it to an extremely low or high temperature for for their personal preference. Moving-in day is the time to adjust the settings to your liking, that way the water is ready for you when you’re ready to wash off the labour of the day.

4. Meet Your New Neighbours

Moving into a new home often means moving into a new neighbourhood. It’s always a good idea to know your neighbours, not just for social reasons, but also so you have an understanding of who lives in the area and can therefore detect any suspicious outsiders and/or behaviour. Introduce yourself to the houses directly around you so you can get appropriately acquainted.