4 Things You’ll Learn While Studying Hairdressing at Demi International

Learning to become a hairdresser is exciting and varied. No two clients will ever be the same. It also requires a lot of practice to get your skills and qualities of hairdressing to industry standard and complete hair treatments and services to industry timeframes. The Certificate III in Hairdressing at Demi International Beauty Academy is a creative course that you will love. You will also learn these essential job-ready skills as part of your training to make sure you are ready to start your new career when you graduate.

Salon Clients

One of the keys to a successful career in hairdressing is a consistent and growing client base. A loyal client base comes from providing exceptional customer service, including taking care of each client’s needs. Making sure they have products that they love and easily give them the results they are wanting and making sure you can provide the latest in trending styles and products. As part of your study, you will learn how to recommend the right service and product to your client, ways to develop and expand your client base and how to keep up to date with the latest hairdressing industry information.

What Happens On A Salon Day

Hairdressing is a career that will fill your day with variety, no two days will be the same. You will get the chance to create great styles for your clients and you can create a wonderful environment they want to visit. Part of this is creating a safe and hygienic salon and work practices and considering how your work practices and the products you work with impact the environment. With so many people becoming more conscious about the environment and their health understanding this is essential to support your business, salon, and clients in the best way possible.

You will also learn all about the essential tools of a hairdresser. Each tool needs to be maintained and cleaned in certain ways. You will also need to know how to organise your workstation and trolley, so it is the most functional for you to work within the timeframe you must provide a hair treatment, service, or creative style in.

How to Work as Part of a Great Team

One of the most enjoyable things about the job you love is working with a great team. This can take more effort than you realise. Knowing how to communicate with your team is essential to a fun and organised environment. Everyone is responsible for doing their part as part of a team and following the rules and requirements of a personal services environment like a hair salon.

Dealing with Scalp Conditions and Treatment Refusal

Nobody looks forward to dealing with a situation where you must refuse treatment. This happens at times when a service is contraindicated. This means a client may have a scalp or hair condition like lice that is contagious and needs to be treated before you can safely provide a service. How do you know what to look for and what do you say to a client in this situation? There are many ways to approach difficult situations, and many conditions you will have to be able to understand, recognise and advise on treatment. You will learn during your training what the best approach to take is.

You can see that becoming a hairdresser is not just about cutting and designing, being creative, colour, bleach and highlighting and knowing how to do the perfect shampoo service. It is very much about working with people every day in a variety of ways. When you study hairdressing, you will learn the hairdressing skills required and how to provide the best customer service possible to make sure you have not only a rewarding career but a long and successful one. Have you got what it takes? Talk to us today about how you can get started in the Certificate III in Hairdressing SHB30416.