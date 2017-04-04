4 Tips for Organising a Small Kitchen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

Reddit



WhatsApp

Skype



Print

Email





The kitchen is the heart of the home for many homeowners who see it as a gathering place to share food, conversation, and fun. However, despite a home design trend in larger kitchens, those who spend a lot of time there still find it a challenge to organize and store everything they need. If you want to organize your kitchen but do not have a lot of space for storage, there are a few strategies you can use to help ensure that all your utensils and cookware are within easy reach when it is time to make a meal.

1. Use Open Cabinets

If your kitchen has limited floor space, then consider using open cabinets on the wall instead for storing cookware, dishes, and glasses. Utilizing wall space with open cabinets has a few advantages, especially if you are trying to blend form with function. You can organize your items in away that allows you to see them all at a glance while letting you be creative with design at the same time. Consider using wicker or woven decorative baskets for smaller items such as napkins or utensils you might not use every day.

2. Declutter with the Box Method

box method. This is a simple technique where you box up the items in question and then take them out only if you need them for cooking. At the end of the month, the items you no longer use can be given away or donated.

This is an effective way to understand how much or how little you use each item on a daily basis and clear out some drawer or cabinet space at the same time. You might even be surprised about how little you use an item you once thought your kitchen could not be without.

3. Use All Your Cabinet Space

The insides of your cabinet doors can be an untapped source of space in your kitchen. With a few hooks and racks, you can store cookware, lids, and long utensils, such as barbecue tongs. Be sure to take the time to measure the insides of your cabinets before you add any new hardware.

4. Opt for Stackable Containers

If it takes you longer to find a storage container and its matching lid for leftovers than it did to make a meal, then it might be time to revamp your storage container system. Plastic containers, mismatched lids, and odds and ends that fill up your cabinets can only contribute to clutter, so consider investing in stackable containers. Since the lids are designed to fit a stackable system, you will never have to hunt for them.

For a refrigerator that is as organized as your kitchen, you can use see-through stackable containers. Knowing what you have stored at a glance can help you rotate your leftovers with more efficiency and keep your fridge cleaner.

Organizing your small kitchen can be a challenge. However, with a little patience and creativity, you can utilize space in a way that makes this important room both functional and beautiful.