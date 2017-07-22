4 Tips for Women Re-Entering the Workforce

More women are participating in the Australian workforce now more than ever before, according to data collected by the Labour Force Australia. Are you one of them? It’s not easy to take that first step back into the job market, but you can simplify the seemingly daunting task with a little forethought and practice. Here are four things you can do to make the transition easier.

Polish Your Resume

Without a doubt your resume is the first thing that your potential employer will see. And typically potential employers only spend a few seconds scanning each resume that comes across their desks. Think of this piece of paper or digital file as your first impression. When entering the workforce again, it’s critical to have several versions of your resume available, each of which should be adjusted to the job that you are applying to. There’s no longer a one size fits all approach when it comes to resumes, notes Trudy Steinfeld, writing for Forbes. When organizing your new resume be sure to put the relevant and most recent information first. Keep the size of your resume to one or two pages, avoid complicated or distracting design elements or fonts and remember to check for errors and typos before hitting the send button.

Learn a New Skill

Dust off your entrepreneurial skills and learn something new. There’s a plethora of online resources available today covering an unlimited amount of topics. Amway Education, for example, offers more than 80 courses, which are available in 15 different languages, that can all be completed online, on your time, wherever you are. The courses are tailor-made for business owners and those who want to strengthen their entrepreneurial skills. Entering the workforce doesn’t mean that you have to go to work for someone else each day. Why not be in business for yourself? Amway can help you get started on your journey to success.

Network, Network, Network

As you navigate the waters of workplace reentry, reach out to others in your same boat. Network with other women who have reentered the workforce after a time of leave and see what advice they may have about their own experiences. But the networking doesn’t end there. Reach out to former peers from university, colleagues or professional contacts, as these interactions can help set you on your path to workplace reentry. Job-oriented social networks such as LinkedIn and online networking tools like Levo, which was created with professional women in mind, can help you reach your goals, connect with mentors and give you tools to make valuable lasting connections.

Remain Positive

Whatever the industry or field, not a single career path comes without its own set of unique challenges. Despite these challenges, whether its rejection or otherwise, it is key to remain positive and keep your spirit in the face of adversity, says Sarah Sadler, writing for Verily Magazine. Think of these challenges as learning experiences. Did an interview not go as you had planned? What did you learn and how can you make changes before your next interview? Were you not prepared? How you can you come to the table more prepared next go-round? Own your mistakes and remain positive. No road worth traveling is entirely smooth.