4 Tips I Learned For Getting My Company More Traction Online

Focus On Authenticity

Getting more of an audience online can be a tall task. After all, this is something that requires not only learning how to garner an audience but doing it at a rate that provides an ROI. And if you’ve been considering how you can garner more of a following online without breaking the bank, then I’ve provided a few helpful tips to get started. Check them out below:

No matter how long you’ve had your company online, being authentic in every channel is going to be crucial to your future success. According to a survey by Boston Consulting Group published in Vision Critical, customers identify authenticity as the top quality they seek out in a brand. And no matter if this has been a subject you’ve come across or not, it’s never a bad idea to reassess.

To begin, take an objective look at your brand and ask yourself what you think it stands for, as well as if it brings about any image or personality that you can identify. While this might sound high-minded, it’s also a significant portion of the first impressions of your brand, which is the most important. If you feel like your brand is lacking, then looking into getting some design templates or concept development could be advantageous for the long-term. Remember, the goal here is to have an image that will last you a lifetime, which can sometimes be harder than you might imagine.

Always Be Ready For Mobile

Another important aspect of your online presence is the mobile presence you’re looking to create. As most of us would assume, how you appear on mobile is going to be an absolute necessity in more people visiting your website. In fact, as noted by Impact Bound, users spend 69 percent of their time on mobile, which goes to show the sheer volume mobile accumulates. And if your mobile site has been lagging, then it’s one of the first places you should look at improving.

Do a run through with your mobile site, including seeing what the user experience is like from start to finish. Don’t be afraid to poke around and dig into this from every angle you can, as there should be a defined goal with your design scheme. Whether it is getting more signups or more purchases, always have your mobile point to some mission that will help your company move further. Which, no matter how much more this all cost, it’s also one of the best mediums to target customers, so have mobile flow be a necessity moving forward to ensure success.

Get Social With It

While most of us know that social media is a great tool for online marketing, it’s also one that most overlook in regards to how much skill is necessary. While sure, having a presence on social and even posting regularly can be an excellent strategy, the biggest component you should be on the lookout for is engagement, which a lot of marketers tend to miss. And if you’re looking to improve your chances of closing out customers online, then social is one of the first places you should go.

With social media, the most significant portions you should look at is what mediums are going to get you the best return per the effort you put in. This deals with both knowing the science of social media as much as you do storytelling. For example, as noted by Sprout Social, Instagram posts with at least one hashtag gets at least 12.6 percent more engagement, which while that’s easy to accomplish, the actual hashtag needs to be tied to a genuine cause or message. Because as social is the medium to start interacting with your customers with, this is one piece you should be on the lookout improving.

Don’t Forget About SEO

Finally, as one of the most prominent digital marketing mediums, SEO is an absolute must for your business to tackle. According to Search Engine Journal, 93 percent of online experiences begin with search, which goes to show how prominent of a medium this is. And if your business hasn’t invested in any SEO strategy, then this is a must-have.

With SEO the most important part is knowing what your niche is and how to capitalize it on search. For example, if I’m the only bagel shop in a certain town, then capitalizing on “bagels + (town)” would be an advantageous route to go. No matter if your market is local, regional, or even global, try to hone in on what makes you special, as it’ll be one of the most prominent search terms you have to use.

What are you most excited about when it comes to getting your company more traction online? Comment with your answers below.