4 Ways to Break Into the Sales Industry

Work Your Way Up

While many of the world’s wealthiest people owe their success to strong selling skills, they weren’t born sales rock stars. They all started without any experience and broke into the sales industry through different paths. Today more than ever, the sales industry is extremely saturated, and finding your way in can be challenging. Here are four ways to help you break into the sales industry.

No one should expect to make millions in sales without any experience. The first step is to get your foot in the door with a low-level position. There are many different jobs available to help you hone your sales craft. You can upsell customers as a barista or help connect homeowners to their perfect television package for a cable company.

Indirectly improve your skills by taking a job as an assistant or an intern for a sales company. Being able to add even a small amount of sales experience to your resume will help set you apart from those without any.

The key to success in sales is to connect the right product or service to the right buyer. You can do this by learning about and finding resolutions to the many challenges or pain points business owners and consumers face. With knowledge about what issues your customers are encountering, you can find the perfect solution with a product or service and close the sale.

Ensuring a strong product-buyer fit not only makes the final sale easier, but it increases customer satisfaction, which could lead to referrals and further selling opportunities. When you seek to discover what are the difficulties your prospects face, you’ll learn what to sell them exactly and the best context in which to present it to them.

Learn to Shake Hands

Many times, you’ll find that reaching your prospect can be hard. Large sales often need buy-in from top executives, and it can be nearly impossible to meet with them without an introduction. This situation is where having a strong professional and personal network can be useful. Until you garner a little more clout, you’ll likely need to reach out to your network and ask for referrals or introductions to contact the more elusive leads.

If your network doesn’t extend too far at the moment, join some local sales groups or find ways to provide value to local influencers. Building a network is all about creating connections and building trust with people.

Even though you may not make a final sale to most of your network, do not discount their value to your success. With a strong relationship, you can make one person’s network become your own through his or her introduction or referrals. When someone does help you pitch or close a sale, show him or her appreciation with a quick thank you note or a gift. Keep the laws of reciprocity in mind, and give more than you receive to ensure they’ll help when you ask.

Gain Experience with Direct Sales

Even though high-level sales can be extremely lucrative, as you begin your sales career, it may be more prudent to gain valuable experience. An easy way to help develop your sales skills is to use a proven system of tools to sell popular products through direct sales.

Getting started with direct sales can be extremely simple, often consisting of connecting with the company via email or an online form. Amway is one of the leading direct sales organizations, and it has over 3 million independent business owners worldwide selling their products and building their sales experience. When you join a direct sales organization, you can gain essential sales skills while generating a reliable income.

Regardless if you haven’t sold anything or have a few years of experience and are looking to expand your prospects, the sales industry provides many opportunities, including a lucrative income structure, travel options, and various benefits. By understanding that your sales career could be a long journey, it’s critical to begin today and take the first step along the path to success.