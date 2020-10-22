4 Ways to Upgrade Your Backyard This Summer

Australians love their outdoor space, so much so that one in two Australians uses their outdoor spaces for entertainment. Since you might not have big travel plans or vacations this year, now is the best time to redirect your attention to make your outdoor space or backyard a fun place to be. Having a beautiful backyard improves the overall look and appeal of your home, and there are several ways to improve or upgrade your outdoor space. Here are some of the best ways to boost your backyard this summer and have the perfect staycation!

1. Build a pool

If your backyard has enough space, why not consider building in a swimming pool? It’s an ideal fun space for you and your family. A unique and customised swimming pool can turn your home into an oasis. Additionally, you can add fun features and designs like an infinity edge, waterfalls, and a slide. Aside from that, it increases your home’s property value.

Plus, there are many health benefits of having a swimming pool so you would not just be having fun. If building a pool might be too costly for you, you can consider getting an above-ground pool. It is much easier to install and less expensive to set up than an in-built one.

2. Set up a garden

Having greenery boosts the look of your home. Your yard will have a brand new look once you include several brightly-coloured flowers. If you’re looking for something more sustainable and beneficial, you can even have a vegetable garden in your home.

Furthermore, having a garden in your home is right for your health. Not only will it let you spend quality time outdoors, but it is an excellent way to burn some calories. Plus, you will get to save some money when shopping for groceries.

3. Install a deck

Installing a deck in your outdoor space might seem like a significant project, but it is worth it. Upon completion, this deck can become a beautiful place to relax and entertain guests. It also boosts the aesthetic appeal, as well as the property value of your home. You can add outdoor furniture to make it more comfortable or even set up your grill for a barbecue, especially on those hot sunny days. If you are feeling adventurous, you can turn it into a DIY project. However, to be on the safer side, it would be best that you consult with your local deck contractors.

4. Find a space for outdoor gaming

If you have a vast outdoor space and a house full of kids looking for the next exciting activity, then you can invest in some outdoor gaming activities. If you have a sturdy tree, you can build a treehouse for your kids to keep them busy. There are several other outdoor games ideas like croquet or setting up a small basketball court. You can also purchase giant versions of well-known board games.

Your outdoor space can be your vacation destination this summer, especially with travel restrictions due to the pandemic. With any hope, one of these tips can help you upgrade your backyard and keep you occupied during the summer.