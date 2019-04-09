4 Ways You Can Make Your Home More Eco-Friendly

Don’t Waste Water!

It is great news that there are people all over the globe that are doing their best to make their homes more eco-friendly. In most cases, this is not only helping the environment but is saving money for them too. It is not hard to make your home more eco-friendly and to do your bit to help the planet.

When most people think of making their home eco-friendly the first thing that comes to their minds is making it more energy efficient. Of course, this is important but so is saving water.

First of all, check your home for leaks as it is surprising how much water can be lost through just a small but continuous drip. Then educate yourself and the family not to have taps running when you are cleaning your teeth or having a shave as that wastes a lot of water.

Installing low-flow showers heads is said to save 160,000 gallons of water a year for a family of four, so that is well worth doing.

Solar Panels

If you really want your home to be eco-friendly, solar panels are a must. They will provide you with clean electricity and sometimes will make so much you can sell it to the electricity suppliers. A solar powered pump will cut the costs of getting water from one part of your home to another and will do it in a much more eco-friendly way. Solar panels may not be the cheapest option to make your home eco-friendly, but they are ones of the most effective.

Insulation

If your home is not insulated, you are losing a lot of heat through the roof and walls in the winter and letting the warmth in during the summer months.

Insulate your attic to save on your heating and air conditioning bills and if the walls are suitable, insulate them as well. This will mean the warmth will stay in your home for longer and you will be able to lower the temperature of your heating system.

If all homes were insulated, the demand on the supply companies would be reduced dramatically and that would help the environment. No one in your home will notice that you have reduced the temperature on the thermostat, except for you when the utility bill arrives.

Use Natural Cleaning Products In Your Home

The cleaning products you buy from the supermarket might do a great job but they contain lots of chemicals. These will enter the water system, which means that more purification will be needed to make the water usable again. The chemicals are not good for the health and well being of your family either.

The majority of household cleaning jobs can be done with vinegar, baking soda and citric acid from fruits. They will leave your home a safer place to be and cost you a lot less to use. There are many videos online on how to keep your home clean with these everyday products.

These are just a few of the many suggestions to make your home more eco-friendly which is something we should all be considering.