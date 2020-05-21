5 Acne Scar Treatment Mistakes You Should Avoid

If you want to get the best results from your skincare routine and acne scar treatments, you need to ensure that you are using them correctly. Acne scar treatment mistakes are very common. In some cases, you won’t even notice that you are committing these mistakes. But of course, you can avoid these mistakes by following the right guidelines in taking care of your acne scars. Seek advice from your dermatologist to know what are the best acne scar treatments available to treat your concerns.

The best way to prevent these mistakes from happening is to learn about them and to start avoiding them. Below is a list of the 5 common acne scar treatment mistakes.

1. Using Too Many Medications

If you search online about ways to fade away acne scars, one of the top advice is to take medications. Some people, after buying the said medications, tend to use the products way too much than prescribed. This happens as some are tempted to overuse the product as they thought that it might work faster that way. Little do they know that applying too much and overusing these medications won’t speed up the process and might even cause the acne scar to worsen.

Redness, irritation, excessive drying, and peeling are just some of the side effects that can happen if you don’t use the products with its proper dosage. You will have to be patient and follow the right amount of application of the product to enhance the healing process. Remember, healing takes time.

2. Discontinuing Treatment When Acne Is Clear

Most people who use medications or have undergone acne scar treatments to treat their scars tend to discontinue their medications once the acne or scars have faded. Just because the acne scars are no longer visible, it doesn’t mean you should stop your medication. This might cause acne development.

These treatment medications help to prevent any pimple and acne breakout from disrupting the healing process of your acne scars. You might need to continue using the prescribed medications for a bit longer to ensure that your acne scar is healed completely. There is one medication that only requires a one time use as it can be very strong. This powerful acne cure drug is called isotretinoin.

Not everyone can take isotretinoin as it comes with several side effects. It is best to consult with your dermatologist if you want to know if the drug is safe to use for your acne condition. Taking medications for your acne helps to prevent the development of acne scars.

3. Forgetting To Apply Medications

To clear your acne and acne scars completely, you need to be consistent with your treatments and medications. If your dermatologist advised you to take multiple treatment sessions, you will need to comply. Same goes for the prescribed medications whether topical creams or pills. These treatments will work more effectively if they are taken consistently and as directed by the doctor. In most cases, people will get used with the process as it becomes a part of their normal skincare routine. Try to not store your medications in the drawers, try putting them by the mirror or bathroom sink so you will always be reminded to take and apply your medications.

4. Searching for a Quick Solution

Any person who suffers from pimple and acne breakouts wishes nothing else but clear and flawless skin. Finding a quick solution has always been their dream. Most of them are easily tempted to buy any products that they see in ads that promise clear skin in just s few days. Unfortunately, these people only get disappointed with the results.

Our advice for you is to book an appointment with a dermatologist and ask them what medications and treatments can he/she recommend to you. These doctors are well trained to know any type of acne and acne scars, so whatever suggestions or recommendations they advise you, you should take it. Also, you need to accept that there is no quick fix for acne scars. Achieving that clear skin you’ve always dreamed of takes a lot of time and efforts.

5. Forgetting to Use Sunscreen

Sunscreen can be your best partner if you want complete healing of your acne scars. The harmful UV rays can worsen the acne scars by enhancing its discolouration. Also, sunburn contributes a lot with the oil extracts in the face. Most acne scar treatments and medications can make the skin more sensitive. Using sunscreen can help protect the skin from any further sun damage.