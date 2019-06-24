If you’re an entrepreneur then you will probably know how difficult it is to organise your day-to-day life. With countless appointments, weekly deadlines and a whole host of other things to worry about, things can get out of hand pretty fast. If you feel as though this is you then don’t worry, you have come to the right place. Whilst it may feel as though it’s impossible to organise your life, there are lots of little things you can do to help. With that in mind, here are 5 apps to make your life as an entrepreneur easier:

Canva

Canva is one of the most popular apps used by entrepreneurs that want to create their own marketing content. Whether you’re creating a social media post, a presentation or a invitation to an event – Canva has it all. With ready-made templates and a handy drag and drop feature, you can do pretty much anything on Canva with very little skills. Each template is easily customisable to your brand and can be downloaded in seconds. For a guide to using Canva, you can visit this site here.

Trello

Another popular app for entrepreneurs is Trello, an app that allows you to organise your schedule and projects. Whilst most project management apps can take up a lot of your time, Trello is an easy to use platform that allows you to track each and every step of your key projects. Not only that, but you can use it to store notes when inspiration strikes. If you have a team, they can update you on their own projects as and when they’re working on them. For more information when it comes to Trello, you can visit this site here.

PDF Search

If you spend a lot of time scrolling through PDF’s to find specific information, you may want to consider using PDF Search to find the information you need. This easy to use tool allows you to search for specific words or phrases, directing you to the exact part of the document you need to be reading. It’s easy to use and incredibly handy for those long PDF documents!

Planoy

If you use Instagram as part of your social media strategy but struggle to keep on top of things, Planoy is a great way to ensure you have enough content planned for the months ahead. Using the photos in your camera roll you can create an Instagram plan, scheduling your posts to go out as and when you need them to. If you prefer to have a aesthetically pleasing feed, this is a great option.

Dropbox

For those that regularly transfer files or have a lot of files to store, Dropbox is a great investment. With cloud packages starting from as little as £7.99 a month, you can store all of your files in folders that can easily be accessed on your laptop, phone or tablet. If you need to share files, Dropbox is a great way to transfer large quantities of information from one person to another.

Are you an entrepreneur struggling with your organisation skills? What apps can you use to ensure you stay on top of things and make your life easier? Let me know in the comments section below.