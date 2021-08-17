5 Awesome Ways To Manage Your Next Post-Covid Events

Introduction

The world has been forced to stay indoors after the COVID pandemic hit us hard. Businesses and gatherings have suffered huge losses. The only way businesses have managed to stay afloat is through the online market. The internet has also come in handy for events. Your favourite stars have used social media to make music and interact with fans.

Event planners should adopt the 4 R’s when planning events post COVID. These 4 R’s are redefining, relook, redesign, reincorporate. ExpoCart has revolutionized event planning post-COVID, and if you want to follow in their footsteps, here are some of the guidelines.

Become a digital marketer

During these trying times, event planners have had to look elsewhere for opportunities. A good way of managing your events would be to gain a new skill. Digital marketing would make a handy tool while planning events post COVID.

It would be of great use to know your way around web design, graphic design, and copywriting when planning events post COVID. A good way of learning these skills would be an online course or simply a YouTube crash course. You are not going to convince people to join your virtual event without proper marketing, which requires these skills. You could hire a digital marketer, but the choice is yours.

Improve hygiene standards

Events will be subject to more scrutiny on how to make their events as clean and safe as possible. Venues should have specific mechanisms in place to ensure this happens. Venues should have clean water and hand sanitizers at all entry points.

The venue which you choose should follow the rules strictly. You need to ensure the mask rule is enforced to ensure your attendees are safe. Hygiene is an essential requirement, and you can take your staff through a short training program on how to improve hygiene standards.

Social distancing that works

The pandemic has been a disaster not many have seen in their lives. COVID is a disaster that can be minimized by individual actions. Some people are keen on the details, but some don’t care. You need to ensure your event meets all the standards, and this is one of them.

There need to be proper systems in place for your attendees to be satisfied with your work. It would be best if you put the health of everyone above all else. Ensure there are hardly any queues, factor in movement patterns of people, and manage congestion points.

Contactless events

There has been a digital surge in the event planning industry since the pandemic hit us. Contact has been the most significant influence on the spread of the disease. The move to a more contactless event has been fuelled by the desire to keep everyone safe and entertained.

Event planners who have embraced technology have made ways in which their events can be safe and free of contact. There are virtual events that use virtual glasses to give people a taste of reality and still keep people safe are highly encouraged.

Some minor details also have to be looked at in an event. You could ensure physical attendance but one that doesn’t require contact with the material. Things such as printouts and pamphlets are highly discouraged. Planners have made it possible for attendees to use mobile apps to register and get the program to reduce contact.

Be prepared to cancel

One thing we have learned from the pandemic is preparedness and brutal honesty. The pandemic has pushed many planners to hit the pause button. The leading cause of this is the rise in infection rate. Once there is a rise in infection rate, the government is forced to enforce a lockdown.

Lockdown protocols don’t exactly favour the entertainment scene. If you are in this sort of business, you need to be prepared to cancel an event. Cancelling an event didn’t start happening recently. It’s something familiar that event planners do if a problem arises.

It would be best if you had a cancellation clause on all your contracts to prevent any inconveniences. For your attendees, you need to have an open line of communication. People tend to trust those who communicate openly because questions do arise when an event is cancelled.

Final thoughts

There needs to be an acceptance that everything is not expected at the moment. The new normal may as well be our future. The new normal being hygienic and a new dimension in event plans. You need to take a leaf out of other events and embrace the change. Once you evolve, there will be more opportunities for you to host more events.