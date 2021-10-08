5 Bags to Update Your Spring Wardrobe

The promise of warmer days, pretty dresses and maybe even small gatherings is in the air. We are officially now in Spring which means it’s time to start packing away our winter coats in favour of floral dresses. It’s a perfect time to reconsider what handbag you’ll use to match your lighter wardrobe. Here are our top tips on 5 bags that will perfectly match your attire this season.

1. The White Shoulder Bag

Perfect with jeans, for the office, or to after-work cocktails on a Friday, every woman needs an everyday handbag in her repertoire. When warmer days come calling, we pull out our white shoulder bags. Our current go-to? The Cambrie bag in white from Olga Berg. Big enough to fit your essentials like a purse, phone, a lipstick and some sunnies, yet not too big that she weighs you down. We love this bag because it goes with literally everything (a benefit of opting for white in Spring), and the gold studs take it from plain to wow without being overdone. You’ll see us everywhere this Spring rocking Cambrie – she’s the ultimate multitasker.

2. The Party Ready Bag

When we can finally get back to going out and attending parties, this bag is going to seriously come in handy. We’re pretty excited to get back to seeing our friends, sipping champagne and taking lots of photos with loved ones again so this Spring we’re opting for a literal camera bag to take to every fiesta. The Madelyn bag in rose gold is chic and fun thanks to being shaped like an actual camera. She’s the perfect bag to rock to an event and will even serve as an ice-breaker when meeting new friends!

3. The Pretty in Pink Bag

One of our favourite colours for a springtime wardrobe include peachy pink or a softer shade of cherry blossom. If dressing in a pink getup isn’t quite you, add a subtle hint of this fun colour with a pink handbag. Our current crush is the adorable Caylee Wood Handle Bag from Olga Berg. The wooden beads are a touch of vintage flair and work well with the pink vegan leather exterior!

4. The Flower Power Bag

Perhaps the best thing about Spring is the bursting of flowers after the sparseness of winter. Carry flower power through to your wardrobe in the new season with a floral print bag to match! If you want to keep it subtle, try the Beth Flower Encrusted Clutch from Olga Berg. Heads up, it’s also perfect for wedding season in an elegant off-white! Or embrace pretty in pink meets floral vibes with the Lanie Floral Wristlet.

5. The Spring Picnic Inspired Bag

With the warmer weather, picnics in the park are calling! Whilst your picnic bag might be sorted, have you thought about a matching handbag? We adore the Elektra Straw Bag as both an everyday bag and a cute going out handbag perfect for alfresco dinners and impromptu picnics.

Inspired to update your handbag repertoire this Spring? Discover the full collection of beautiful bags from Olga Berg now, including all their new arrivals.